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Chromatography definitions

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  • Chromatography
    A laboratory method for separating mixture components based on their molecular attractions to different phases.
  • Stationary Phase
    The non-moving solid surface, often a silica plate, that holds the mixture and interacts with its components.
  • Mobile Phase
    The moving liquid, such as a solvent, that carries mixture components up the plate by capillary action.
  • Silica Plate
    A flat, solid support used as the base for separating mixtures in thin layer chromatography.
  • Solvent
    A liquid mixture, often combining polar and non-polar substances, that moves up the plate and affects separation.
  • Affinity
    The degree of attraction a compound has for either the stationary or mobile phase, influencing its movement.
  • Capillary Action
    The process by which the solvent rises up the plate, enabling the movement of mixture components.
  • TLC Plate
    A thin layer of silica on a flat surface used to visualize and separate mixture components.
  • Polarity
    A property describing how molecules interact with solvents, affecting how far they travel during separation.
  • RF Value
    A ratio comparing the distance a compound travels to the distance the solvent front moves, used for identification.
  • Solvent Front
    The furthest point reached by the mobile phase on the plate, used as a reference for calculations.
  • Reference Manual
    A guide listing known RF values for compounds, aiding in the identification of separated mixture components.
  • Mixture
    A combination of different substances applied to the plate for separation based on their chemical properties.
  • Component
    An individual substance within a mixture that can be separated and identified using chromatography.
  • Hydrocarbon
    A non-polar compound, such as hexanes, often used in the solvent mixture to influence separation.