Chromatography A laboratory method for separating mixture components based on their molecular attractions to different phases.

Stationary Phase The non-moving solid surface, often a silica plate, that holds the mixture and interacts with its components.

Mobile Phase The moving liquid, such as a solvent, that carries mixture components up the plate by capillary action.

Silica Plate A flat, solid support used as the base for separating mixtures in thin layer chromatography.

Solvent A liquid mixture, often combining polar and non-polar substances, that moves up the plate and affects separation.

Affinity The degree of attraction a compound has for either the stationary or mobile phase, influencing its movement.