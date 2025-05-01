What is the main purpose of chromatography? Chromatography is used to separate components of a mixture based on differences in molecular attractions.

What are the two phases involved in chromatography? The two phases are the stationary phase (silica plate) and the mobile phase (solvent).

What is the stationary phase in TLC chromatography? The stationary phase is the silica plate, which does not move and holds the mixture.

What is the mobile phase in TLC chromatography? The mobile phase is the solvent, which moves up the plate by capillary action.

How is a mixture applied to a TLC plate? A sample of the mixture is spotted onto the TLC plate at a marked starting line.

What is the composition of the solvent used in the described TLC experiment? The solvent is a mixture of 50% ethanol (slightly polar) and 50% hexanes (non-polar).