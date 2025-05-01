Amine A compound featuring a nitrogen atom bonded to one or more carbon atoms, forming the basis for classification by carbon count.

Primary Amine A molecule where a nitrogen atom is directly attached to only one carbon atom, denoted as 1 naught.

Secondary Amine A molecule with a nitrogen atom bonded directly to two carbon atoms, represented as 2 naught.

Tertiary Amine A structure where a nitrogen atom is connected to three carbon atoms, indicated as 3 naught.

Quaternary Ammonium Ion A species where nitrogen is bonded to four carbon atoms and carries a formal positive charge.

Nitrogen Atom An element central to amines, capable of forming up to four bonds with carbon atoms in these compounds.