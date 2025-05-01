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Amine A compound featuring a nitrogen atom bonded to one or more carbon atoms, forming the basis for classification by carbon count. Primary Amine A molecule where a nitrogen atom is directly attached to only one carbon atom, denoted as 1 naught. Secondary Amine A molecule with a nitrogen atom bonded directly to two carbon atoms, represented as 2 naught. Tertiary Amine A structure where a nitrogen atom is connected to three carbon atoms, indicated as 3 naught. Quaternary Ammonium Ion A species where nitrogen is bonded to four carbon atoms and carries a formal positive charge. Nitrogen Atom An element central to amines, capable of forming up to four bonds with carbon atoms in these compounds. Carbon Atom An element that bonds with nitrogen to determine the classification of amines by direct attachment count. Formal Charge A calculated value indicating the electrical charge on nitrogen, especially relevant when it forms four bonds. Ion A charged species, such as when nitrogen in a quaternary structure carries a positive charge. Classification The system of grouping amines based on the number of carbon atoms directly attached to nitrogen. 1 Naught A notation indicating a nitrogen atom bonded to one carbon, used for primary amines. 2 Naught A notation for a nitrogen atom bonded to two carbons, characteristic of secondary amines. 3 Naught A notation for a nitrogen atom bonded to three carbons, used for tertiary amines. 4 Naught A notation for a nitrogen atom bonded to four carbons, defining quaternary ammonium ions.
Classifying Amines definitions
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