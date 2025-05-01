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Classifying Amines definitions

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  • Amine
    A compound featuring a nitrogen atom bonded to one or more carbon atoms, forming the basis for classification by carbon count.
  • Primary Amine
    A molecule where a nitrogen atom is directly attached to only one carbon atom, denoted as 1 naught.
  • Secondary Amine
    A molecule with a nitrogen atom bonded directly to two carbon atoms, represented as 2 naught.
  • Tertiary Amine
    A structure where a nitrogen atom is connected to three carbon atoms, indicated as 3 naught.
  • Quaternary Ammonium Ion
    A species where nitrogen is bonded to four carbon atoms and carries a formal positive charge.
  • Nitrogen Atom
    An element central to amines, capable of forming up to four bonds with carbon atoms in these compounds.
  • Carbon Atom
    An element that bonds with nitrogen to determine the classification of amines by direct attachment count.
  • Formal Charge
    A calculated value indicating the electrical charge on nitrogen, especially relevant when it forms four bonds.
  • Ion
    A charged species, such as when nitrogen in a quaternary structure carries a positive charge.
  • Classification
    The system of grouping amines based on the number of carbon atoms directly attached to nitrogen.
  • 1 Naught
    A notation indicating a nitrogen atom bonded to one carbon, used for primary amines.
  • 2 Naught
    A notation for a nitrogen atom bonded to two carbons, characteristic of secondary amines.
  • 3 Naught
    A notation for a nitrogen atom bonded to three carbons, used for tertiary amines.
  • 4 Naught
    A notation for a nitrogen atom bonded to four carbons, defining quaternary ammonium ions.