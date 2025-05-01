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How are amines classified? Amines are classified based on the number of carbon atoms bonded directly to the nitrogen atom. What is a primary amine? A primary amine has one carbon atom bonded directly to the nitrogen atom. How many carbons are bonded to nitrogen in a secondary amine? A secondary amine has two carbon atoms bonded directly to the nitrogen atom. What is the classification for an amine with three carbons bonded to nitrogen? An amine with three carbons bonded to nitrogen is called a tertiary amine. What do we call a structure where nitrogen is bonded to four carbons? When nitrogen is bonded to four carbons, it is called a quaternary ammonium ion. What is the formal charge on nitrogen when it forms four bonds? When nitrogen forms four bonds, it has a formal charge of +1. Why is a quaternary ammonium ion considered an ion? It is considered an ion because the nitrogen atom has a +1 charge. How is a primary amine represented in shorthand notation? A primary amine is represented as 1° (1 naught). What is the shorthand notation for a secondary amine? A secondary amine is represented as 2° (2 naught). What is the shorthand notation for a tertiary amine? A tertiary amine is represented as 3° (3 naught). What is the shorthand notation for a quaternary ammonium ion? A quaternary ammonium ion is represented as 4° (4 naught). What distinguishes a quaternary ammonium ion from other amines? A quaternary ammonium ion has four carbons bonded to nitrogen and carries a +1 charge. What is the charge on a nitrogen atom in a tertiary amine? The nitrogen atom in a tertiary amine has no formal charge. How many bonds does nitrogen form in a primary, secondary, and tertiary amine? Nitrogen forms three bonds in primary, secondary, and tertiary amines. What happens to the charge on nitrogen when it forms a fourth bond? When nitrogen forms a fourth bond, it gains a formal charge of +1.
Classifying Amines quiz
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