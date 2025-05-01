Skip to main content
Back

Classifying Amines quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • How are amines classified?
    Amines are classified based on the number of carbon atoms bonded directly to the nitrogen atom.
  • What is a primary amine?
    A primary amine has one carbon atom bonded directly to the nitrogen atom.
  • How many carbons are bonded to nitrogen in a secondary amine?
    A secondary amine has two carbon atoms bonded directly to the nitrogen atom.
  • What is the classification for an amine with three carbons bonded to nitrogen?
    An amine with three carbons bonded to nitrogen is called a tertiary amine.
  • What do we call a structure where nitrogen is bonded to four carbons?
    When nitrogen is bonded to four carbons, it is called a quaternary ammonium ion.
  • What is the formal charge on nitrogen when it forms four bonds?
    When nitrogen forms four bonds, it has a formal charge of +1.
  • Why is a quaternary ammonium ion considered an ion?
    It is considered an ion because the nitrogen atom has a +1 charge.
  • How is a primary amine represented in shorthand notation?
    A primary amine is represented as 1° (1 naught).
  • What is the shorthand notation for a secondary amine?
    A secondary amine is represented as 2° (2 naught).
  • What is the shorthand notation for a tertiary amine?
    A tertiary amine is represented as 3° (3 naught).
  • What is the shorthand notation for a quaternary ammonium ion?
    A quaternary ammonium ion is represented as 4° (4 naught).
  • What distinguishes a quaternary ammonium ion from other amines?
    A quaternary ammonium ion has four carbons bonded to nitrogen and carries a +1 charge.
  • What is the charge on a nitrogen atom in a tertiary amine?
    The nitrogen atom in a tertiary amine has no formal charge.
  • How many bonds does nitrogen form in a primary, secondary, and tertiary amine?
    Nitrogen forms three bonds in primary, secondary, and tertiary amines.
  • What happens to the charge on nitrogen when it forms a fourth bond?
    When nitrogen forms a fourth bond, it gains a formal charge of +1.