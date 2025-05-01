How are amines classified? Amines are classified based on the number of carbon atoms bonded directly to the nitrogen atom.

What is a primary amine? A primary amine has one carbon atom bonded directly to the nitrogen atom.

How many carbons are bonded to nitrogen in a secondary amine? A secondary amine has two carbon atoms bonded directly to the nitrogen atom.

What is the classification for an amine with three carbons bonded to nitrogen? An amine with three carbons bonded to nitrogen is called a tertiary amine.

What do we call a structure where nitrogen is bonded to four carbons? When nitrogen is bonded to four carbons, it is called a quaternary ammonium ion.

What is the formal charge on nitrogen when it forms four bonds? When nitrogen forms four bonds, it has a formal charge of +1.