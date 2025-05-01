What do complete ionic equations show about aqueous compounds? They show aqueous compounds as dissociated ions.

How are solids, liquids, and gases represented in complete ionic equations? They remain intact and are not shown as ions.

What is the starting point for deriving a complete ionic equation? The molecular equation is the starting point.

What must you do with coefficients when writing a complete ionic equation? Distribute the coefficients to determine the correct number of ions.

What do solubility rules help determine in ionic equations? They help determine if a compound is aqueous or not.

What is a net ionic equation? It shows only the ions directly involved in the chemical reaction.