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What do complete ionic equations show about aqueous compounds? They show aqueous compounds as dissociated ions. How are solids, liquids, and gases represented in complete ionic equations? They remain intact and are not shown as ions. What is the starting point for deriving a complete ionic equation? The molecular equation is the starting point. What must you do with coefficients when writing a complete ionic equation? Distribute the coefficients to determine the correct number of ions. What do solubility rules help determine in ionic equations? They help determine if a compound is aqueous or not. What is a net ionic equation? It shows only the ions directly involved in the chemical reaction. What are spectator ions? Spectator ions are ions that appear on both sides of the equation and do not participate in the reaction. How do you obtain a net ionic equation from a complete ionic equation? By removing the spectator ions from the complete ionic equation. What is the sequence for writing ionic equations? Start with the molecular equation, then write the complete ionic equation, and finally the net ionic equation. Why do solids, liquids, and gases not break up into ions in ionic equations? Because only aqueous compounds dissociate into ions. What is the role of coefficients in ionic equations? They indicate the number of each ion present after dissociation. Why are spectator ions excluded from net ionic equations? Because they do not participate in the actual chemical reaction. What does a molecular equation show? It shows all reactants and products as compounds, not as ions. How do you know which compounds to write as ions in a complete ionic equation? Write only aqueous compounds as ions, based on solubility rules. What is the importance of progressing from molecular to complete to net ionic equations? It helps in understanding which ions are actually involved in the chemical reaction.
Complete Ionic Equations quiz
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