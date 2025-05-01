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Condensed Formula quiz

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  • What does a condensed formula show about a compound?
    A condensed formula shows how atoms in a compound are bonded without displaying all the bonds.
  • How are carbon and hydrogen atoms represented in condensed formulas?
    They are grouped together in blocks such as CH3, CH2, or CH.
  • What is the main difference between a structural formula and a condensed formula?
    A structural formula shows all bonds explicitly, while a condensed formula groups atoms and omits most bonds.
  • Why are hydrogens grouped with carbons in condensed formulas?
    Grouping hydrogens with carbons simplifies the formula and shows which hydrogens are attached to which carbons.
  • How do you represent three hydrogens attached to a carbon in a condensed formula?
    You write it as CH3.
  • What does the condensed formula CH3CH2CH3 represent?
    It represents a three-carbon alkane (propane) with hydrogens grouped with each carbon.
  • How are branched structures indicated in condensed formulas?
    Branched structures are shown using parentheses around the branching group.
  • What do parentheses in a condensed formula signify?
    Parentheses indicate a group that branches off the main carbon chain.
  • How would you write a methyl group branching off the middle carbon in a condensed formula?
    You would use parentheses, such as CH3CH(CH3)CH3.
  • What does a subscript outside parentheses in a condensed formula indicate?
    It shows the number of repeating units of the group inside the parentheses.
  • How would you represent two consecutive CH2 groups in a condensed formula?
    You write it as (CH2)2.
  • Why might you use (CH2)2 instead of writing CH2CH2 in a condensed formula?
    Using (CH2)2 further condenses the formula by indicating two identical CH2 units in sequence.
  • What is the purpose of condensing a structural formula?
    Condensing a structural formula makes it more compact and easier to write, especially for larger molecules.
  • How do you convert a structural formula to a condensed formula?
    You group hydrogens with their attached carbons and remove explicit bonds, writing the groups in sequence.
  • When are parentheses with subscripts especially useful in condensed formulas?
    They are useful for representing multiple identical groups or repeating units in a molecule.