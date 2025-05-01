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What does a condensed formula show about a compound? A condensed formula shows how atoms in a compound are bonded without displaying all the bonds. How are carbon and hydrogen atoms represented in condensed formulas? They are grouped together in blocks such as CH3, CH2, or CH. What is the main difference between a structural formula and a condensed formula? A structural formula shows all bonds explicitly, while a condensed formula groups atoms and omits most bonds. Why are hydrogens grouped with carbons in condensed formulas? Grouping hydrogens with carbons simplifies the formula and shows which hydrogens are attached to which carbons. How do you represent three hydrogens attached to a carbon in a condensed formula? You write it as CH3. What does the condensed formula CH3CH2CH3 represent? It represents a three-carbon alkane (propane) with hydrogens grouped with each carbon. How are branched structures indicated in condensed formulas? Branched structures are shown using parentheses around the branching group. What do parentheses in a condensed formula signify? Parentheses indicate a group that branches off the main carbon chain. How would you write a methyl group branching off the middle carbon in a condensed formula? You would use parentheses, such as CH3CH(CH3)CH3. What does a subscript outside parentheses in a condensed formula indicate? It shows the number of repeating units of the group inside the parentheses. How would you represent two consecutive CH2 groups in a condensed formula? You write it as (CH2)2. Why might you use (CH2)2 instead of writing CH2CH2 in a condensed formula? Using (CH2)2 further condenses the formula by indicating two identical CH2 units in sequence. What is the purpose of condensing a structural formula? Condensing a structural formula makes it more compact and easier to write, especially for larger molecules. How do you convert a structural formula to a condensed formula? You group hydrogens with their attached carbons and remove explicit bonds, writing the groups in sequence. When are parentheses with subscripts especially useful in condensed formulas? They are useful for representing multiple identical groups or repeating units in a molecule.
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