What does a condensed formula show about a compound? A condensed formula shows how atoms in a compound are bonded without displaying all the bonds.

How are carbon and hydrogen atoms represented in condensed formulas? They are grouped together in blocks such as CH3, CH2, or CH.

What is the main difference between a structural formula and a condensed formula? A structural formula shows all bonds explicitly, while a condensed formula groups atoms and omits most bonds.

Why are hydrogens grouped with carbons in condensed formulas? Grouping hydrogens with carbons simplifies the formula and shows which hydrogens are attached to which carbons.

How do you represent three hydrogens attached to a carbon in a condensed formula? You write it as CH3.

What does the condensed formula CH3CH2CH3 represent? It represents a three-carbon alkane (propane) with hydrogens grouped with each carbon.