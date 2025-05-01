Skip to main content
Back

Conversion Factors (Simplified) definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Dimensional Analysis
    A method for solving problems by converting between units using ratios that connect different measurement systems.
  • Conversion Factor
    A ratio or fraction expressing the relationship between two different units, allowing for unit changes in calculations.
  • Given Amount
    A value paired with a single unit, not yet related to any other unit, often serving as the starting point in calculations.
  • Length
    A physical quantity commonly measured in units such as inches, centimeters, yards, feet, kilometers, and miles.
  • Volume
    A measurement of space, typically expressed in units like milliliters, liters, cubic centimeters, and gallons.
  • Mass
    A measure of the amount of matter in an object, often quantified in grams, kilograms, pounds, or milligrams.
  • Inch
    A unit of length in the imperial system, directly related to centimeters through a specific conversion ratio.
  • Centimeter
    A metric unit of length, commonly used in conversion factors with inches for dimensional analysis.
  • Milliliter
    A metric unit of volume, equivalent to one cubic centimeter, frequently used in chemistry conversions.
  • Cubic Centimeter
    A metric unit of volume, interchangeable with milliliter, often abbreviated as cc in medical and scientific contexts.
  • Pound
    A unit of mass in the imperial system, commonly converted to grams in scientific calculations.
  • Gram
    A metric unit of mass, often used as a reference point for converting from pounds or ounces.
  • Tablet
    A standard pharmaceutical unit, typically assumed to have a mass of 250 milligrams unless otherwise specified.
  • Formula Sheet
    A resource provided during assessments containing essential relationships and conversion ratios not required to be memorized.
  • Fractional Ratio
    A mathematical expression of the equivalence between two units, used to facilitate unit conversions.