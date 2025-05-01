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Dimensional Analysis A method for solving problems by converting between units using ratios that connect different measurement systems. Conversion Factor A ratio or fraction expressing the relationship between two different units, allowing for unit changes in calculations. Given Amount A value paired with a single unit, not yet related to any other unit, often serving as the starting point in calculations. Length A physical quantity commonly measured in units such as inches, centimeters, yards, feet, kilometers, and miles. Volume A measurement of space, typically expressed in units like milliliters, liters, cubic centimeters, and gallons. Mass A measure of the amount of matter in an object, often quantified in grams, kilograms, pounds, or milligrams. Inch A unit of length in the imperial system, directly related to centimeters through a specific conversion ratio. Centimeter A metric unit of length, commonly used in conversion factors with inches for dimensional analysis. Milliliter A metric unit of volume, equivalent to one cubic centimeter, frequently used in chemistry conversions. Cubic Centimeter A metric unit of volume, interchangeable with milliliter, often abbreviated as cc in medical and scientific contexts. Pound A unit of mass in the imperial system, commonly converted to grams in scientific calculations. Gram A metric unit of mass, often used as a reference point for converting from pounds or ounces. Tablet A standard pharmaceutical unit, typically assumed to have a mass of 250 milligrams unless otherwise specified. Formula Sheet A resource provided during assessments containing essential relationships and conversion ratios not required to be memorized. Fractional Ratio A mathematical expression of the equivalence between two units, used to facilitate unit conversions.
Conversion Factors (Simplified) definitions
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Conversion Factors (Simplified)
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