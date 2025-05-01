Dimensional Analysis A method for solving problems by converting between units using ratios that connect different measurement systems.

Conversion Factor A ratio or fraction expressing the relationship between two different units, allowing for unit changes in calculations.

Given Amount A value paired with a single unit, not yet related to any other unit, often serving as the starting point in calculations.

Length A physical quantity commonly measured in units such as inches, centimeters, yards, feet, kilometers, and miles.

Volume A measurement of space, typically expressed in units like milliliters, liters, cubic centimeters, and gallons.

Mass A measure of the amount of matter in an object, often quantified in grams, kilograms, pounds, or milligrams.