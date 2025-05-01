What is a conversion factor in dimensional analysis? A conversion factor is a ratio or fraction that connects two different units, allowing you to convert between them.

How can you express the relationship between days and hours as a conversion factor? You can express it as 1 day/24 hours or 24 hours/1 day.

What is a 'given amount' in the context of dimensional analysis? A given amount is a value with only one unit, not tied to any other unit, such as '3 hours.'

Which units are most commonly involved in conversion factors? Length, volume, and mass are the most common units involved in conversion factors.

What is the conversion factor between inches and centimeters that you should memorize? 1 inch equals 2.54 centimeters.

How many feet are in one yard? There are 3 feet in one yard.