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Conversion Factors (Simplified) quiz

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  • What is a conversion factor in dimensional analysis?
    A conversion factor is a ratio or fraction that connects two different units, allowing you to convert between them.
  • How can you express the relationship between days and hours as a conversion factor?
    You can express it as 1 day/24 hours or 24 hours/1 day.
  • What is a 'given amount' in the context of dimensional analysis?
    A given amount is a value with only one unit, not tied to any other unit, such as '3 hours.'
  • Which units are most commonly involved in conversion factors?
    Length, volume, and mass are the most common units involved in conversion factors.
  • What is the conversion factor between inches and centimeters that you should memorize?
    1 inch equals 2.54 centimeters.
  • How many feet are in one yard?
    There are 3 feet in one yard.
  • What is the conversion factor between milliliters and cubic centimeters?
    1 milliliter equals 1 cubic centimeter (1 mL = 1 cm³).
  • How many milligrams are in a standard tablet unless otherwise specified?
    A standard tablet is considered to be 250 milligrams unless stated otherwise.
  • What is the approximate mass of one pound in grams?
    One pound is approximately 454 grams.
  • How many kilometers are in one mile?
    One mile is approximately 1.609 kilometers, but the conversion factor given is 1 kilometer = 0.6214 miles.
  • How many feet are in one mile?
    There are 5,280 feet in one mile.
  • What is the conversion factor between liters and quarts?
    1 liter equals 1.057 quarts.
  • How many grams are in one ounce?
    One ounce is 28.35 grams.
  • What is the conversion factor between kilograms and pounds?
    1 kilogram equals 2.205 pounds.
  • Which conversion factors should you commit to memory according to the lesson?
    You should memorize 1 inch = 2.54 cm, 1 yard = 3 feet, and 1 mL = 1 cm³.