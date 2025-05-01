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What is a conversion factor in dimensional analysis? A conversion factor is a ratio or fraction that connects two different units, allowing you to convert between them. How can you express the relationship between days and hours as a conversion factor? You can express it as 1 day/24 hours or 24 hours/1 day. What is a 'given amount' in the context of dimensional analysis? A given amount is a value with only one unit, not tied to any other unit, such as '3 hours.' Which units are most commonly involved in conversion factors? Length, volume, and mass are the most common units involved in conversion factors. What is the conversion factor between inches and centimeters that you should memorize? 1 inch equals 2.54 centimeters. How many feet are in one yard? There are 3 feet in one yard. What is the conversion factor between milliliters and cubic centimeters? 1 milliliter equals 1 cubic centimeter (1 mL = 1 cm³). How many milligrams are in a standard tablet unless otherwise specified? A standard tablet is considered to be 250 milligrams unless stated otherwise. What is the approximate mass of one pound in grams? One pound is approximately 454 grams. How many kilometers are in one mile? One mile is approximately 1.609 kilometers, but the conversion factor given is 1 kilometer = 0.6214 miles. How many feet are in one mile? There are 5,280 feet in one mile. What is the conversion factor between liters and quarts? 1 liter equals 1.057 quarts. How many grams are in one ounce? One ounce is 28.35 grams. What is the conversion factor between kilograms and pounds? 1 kilogram equals 2.205 pounds. Which conversion factors should you commit to memory according to the lesson? You should memorize 1 inch = 2.54 cm, 1 yard = 3 feet, and 1 mL = 1 cm³.
Conversion Factors (Simplified) quiz
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