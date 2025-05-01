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Density A ratio expressing how much mass is contained within a given volume of a substance or object. Sphere A perfectly round three-dimensional object where every point on the surface is equidistant from the center. Cube A solid geometric figure with six equal square faces and all sides of equal length. Cylinder A three-dimensional shape with two parallel circular bases connected by a curved surface at a fixed distance. Volume A measure of the amount of space occupied by a three-dimensional object, typically in cubic units. Radius The distance from the center of a sphere or cylinder to its surface or edge. Height The perpendicular distance from the base to the top of a cylinder. Mass A measure of the amount of matter present in a geometric object, usually in grams or kilograms. Pi A mathematical constant approximately equal to 3.14159, used in formulas involving circles and spheres. Edge A line segment where two faces of a cube meet, representing the length of the cube's side. Formula Sheet A resource provided during exams containing essential equations for calculating properties like volume. Geometric Object A solid figure such as a sphere, cube, or cylinder, defined by specific dimensions and properties.
Density of Geometric Objects definitions
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Density of Geometric Objects
1. Matter and Measurements
2 problems
Topic
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Density of Non-Geometric Objects
1. Matter and Measurements
3 problems
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1. Matter and Measurements - Part 1 of 3
7 topics 15 problems
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1. Matter and Measurements - Part 2 of 3
7 topics 15 problems
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1. Matter and Measurements - Part 3 of 3
7 topics 15 problems
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