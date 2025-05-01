Density A ratio expressing how much mass is contained within a given volume of a substance or object.

Sphere A perfectly round three-dimensional object where every point on the surface is equidistant from the center.

Cube A solid geometric figure with six equal square faces and all sides of equal length.

Cylinder A three-dimensional shape with two parallel circular bases connected by a curved surface at a fixed distance.

Volume A measure of the amount of space occupied by a three-dimensional object, typically in cubic units.

Radius The distance from the center of a sphere or cylinder to its surface or edge.