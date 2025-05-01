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Density of Geometric Objects definitions

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  • Density
    A ratio expressing how much mass is contained within a given volume of a substance or object.
  • Sphere
    A perfectly round three-dimensional object where every point on the surface is equidistant from the center.
  • Cube
    A solid geometric figure with six equal square faces and all sides of equal length.
  • Cylinder
    A three-dimensional shape with two parallel circular bases connected by a curved surface at a fixed distance.
  • Volume
    A measure of the amount of space occupied by a three-dimensional object, typically in cubic units.
  • Radius
    The distance from the center of a sphere or cylinder to its surface or edge.
  • Height
    The perpendicular distance from the base to the top of a cylinder.
  • Mass
    A measure of the amount of matter present in a geometric object, usually in grams or kilograms.
  • Pi
    A mathematical constant approximately equal to 3.14159, used in formulas involving circles and spheres.
  • Edge
    A line segment where two faces of a cube meet, representing the length of the cube's side.
  • Formula Sheet
    A resource provided during exams containing essential equations for calculating properties like volume.
  • Geometric Object
    A solid figure such as a sphere, cube, or cylinder, defined by specific dimensions and properties.