What is the definition of density? Density is defined as mass per volume.

How do you calculate the volume of a sphere? The volume of a sphere is calculated as 4/3 × pi × radius cubed.

What does the variable 'a' represent in the volume formula for a cube? 'a' represents the length of a side of the cube.

What is the formula for the volume of a cube? The volume of a cube is a cubed (a^3).

Which two measurements are needed to calculate the volume of a cylinder? You need the radius and the height of the cylinder.

What is the formula for the volume of a cylinder? The volume of a cylinder is pi × radius squared × height.