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What is the definition of density? Density is defined as mass per volume. How do you calculate the volume of a sphere? The volume of a sphere is calculated as 4/3 × pi × radius cubed. What does the variable 'a' represent in the volume formula for a cube? 'a' represents the length of a side of the cube. What is the formula for the volume of a cube? The volume of a cube is a cubed (a^3). Which two measurements are needed to calculate the volume of a cylinder? You need the radius and the height of the cylinder. What is the formula for the volume of a cylinder? The volume of a cylinder is pi × radius squared × height. Do you need to memorize the volume formulas for geometric objects for exams? No, these formulas are usually provided by professors or on formula sheets. How is the radius of a sphere defined? The radius is the distance from the center to the edge of the sphere. What is the relationship between mass, volume, and density? Density equals mass divided by volume. Why are the volume formulas for geometric objects not in purple boxes in the lesson? Because you are not required to memorize them; they will be provided. What geometric objects are commonly discussed when applying density? Spheres, cubes, and cylinders are commonly discussed. If you know the mass and volume of an object, how can you find its density? Divide the mass by the volume to find the density. What does the formula 4/3 × pi × r^3 calculate? It calculates the volume of a sphere. In the context of a cube, what assumption is made about its sides? All sides of a cube are assumed to be of equal length. What two variables must be considered when calculating the volume of a cylinder? The radius and the height must both be considered.
Density of Geometric Objects quiz
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Density of Geometric Objects
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1. Matter and Measurements - Part 3 of 3
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