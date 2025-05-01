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Density of Geometric Objects quiz

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  • What is the definition of density?
    Density is defined as mass per volume.
  • How do you calculate the volume of a sphere?
    The volume of a sphere is calculated as 4/3 × pi × radius cubed.
  • What does the variable 'a' represent in the volume formula for a cube?
    'a' represents the length of a side of the cube.
  • What is the formula for the volume of a cube?
    The volume of a cube is a cubed (a^3).
  • Which two measurements are needed to calculate the volume of a cylinder?
    You need the radius and the height of the cylinder.
  • What is the formula for the volume of a cylinder?
    The volume of a cylinder is pi × radius squared × height.
  • Do you need to memorize the volume formulas for geometric objects for exams?
    No, these formulas are usually provided by professors or on formula sheets.
  • How is the radius of a sphere defined?
    The radius is the distance from the center to the edge of the sphere.
  • What is the relationship between mass, volume, and density?
    Density equals mass divided by volume.
  • Why are the volume formulas for geometric objects not in purple boxes in the lesson?
    Because you are not required to memorize them; they will be provided.
  • What geometric objects are commonly discussed when applying density?
    Spheres, cubes, and cylinders are commonly discussed.
  • If you know the mass and volume of an object, how can you find its density?
    Divide the mass by the volume to find the density.
  • What does the formula 4/3 × pi × r^3 calculate?
    It calculates the volume of a sphere.
  • In the context of a cube, what assumption is made about its sides?
    All sides of a cube are assumed to be of equal length.
  • What two variables must be considered when calculating the volume of a cylinder?
    The radius and the height must both be considered.