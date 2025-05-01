Density A measure of how much mass is contained in a given volume, often determined using water displacement for irregular shapes.

Non-Geometric Object An item lacking regular, easily measurable shapes, requiring special methods to determine volume.

Water Displacement A technique where the volume of liquid moved by a submerged object reveals the object's volume.

Volume The amount of three-dimensional space occupied, often measured in milliliters for small objects.

Cylinder A container with a circular cross-section, commonly used to measure liquid volumes in experiments.

Milliliter A metric unit of volume equal to one-thousandth of a liter, frequently used in laboratory measurements.