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Density A measure of how much mass is contained in a given volume, often determined using water displacement for irregular shapes. Non-Geometric Object An item lacking regular, easily measurable shapes, requiring special methods to determine volume. Water Displacement A technique where the volume of liquid moved by a submerged object reveals the object's volume. Volume The amount of three-dimensional space occupied, often measured in milliliters for small objects. Cylinder A container with a circular cross-section, commonly used to measure liquid volumes in experiments. Milliliter A metric unit of volume equal to one-thousandth of a liter, frequently used in laboratory measurements. Initial Volume The measured amount of liquid in a container before an object is submerged. Final Volume The measured amount of liquid in a container after an object is fully submerged. Submersion The act of placing an object completely below the surface of a liquid to measure displacement. Displacement The change in liquid level caused by an object occupying space within the liquid. Approximation An estimated value used when precise measurement is difficult, such as reading liquid levels. Measurement The process of determining the size, length, or amount of something, often using standard units. Object Volume The space taken up by a solid, found by subtracting initial from final liquid volume after submersion.
Density of Non-Geometric Objects definitions
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Density of Non-Geometric Objects
1. Matter and Measurements
3 problems
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Density of Geometric Objects
1. Matter and Measurements
2 problems
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1. Matter and Measurements - Part 1 of 3
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1. Matter and Measurements - Part 2 of 3
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1. Matter and Measurements - Part 3 of 3
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