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Density of Non-Geometric Objects definitions

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  • Density
    A measure of how much mass is contained in a given volume, often determined using water displacement for irregular shapes.
  • Non-Geometric Object
    An item lacking regular, easily measurable shapes, requiring special methods to determine volume.
  • Water Displacement
    A technique where the volume of liquid moved by a submerged object reveals the object's volume.
  • Volume
    The amount of three-dimensional space occupied, often measured in milliliters for small objects.
  • Cylinder
    A container with a circular cross-section, commonly used to measure liquid volumes in experiments.
  • Milliliter
    A metric unit of volume equal to one-thousandth of a liter, frequently used in laboratory measurements.
  • Initial Volume
    The measured amount of liquid in a container before an object is submerged.
  • Final Volume
    The measured amount of liquid in a container after an object is fully submerged.
  • Submersion
    The act of placing an object completely below the surface of a liquid to measure displacement.
  • Displacement
    The change in liquid level caused by an object occupying space within the liquid.
  • Approximation
    An estimated value used when precise measurement is difficult, such as reading liquid levels.
  • Measurement
    The process of determining the size, length, or amount of something, often using standard units.
  • Object Volume
    The space taken up by a solid, found by subtracting initial from final liquid volume after submersion.