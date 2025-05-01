Standard Solution A highly concentrated mixture prepared for later dilution in laboratory settings.

Stock Solution A reference mixture with a high concentration, used as a starting point for making less concentrated samples.

Dilution A process involving the addition of solvent to decrease the concentration of a mixture.

Solvent A substance, often water, added to a mixture to reduce its concentration.

Concentration A measure of how much solute is present in a given volume of solution.

Molarity A unit expressing the amount of solute per liter of solution, often used to describe concentration.