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Dilutions definitions

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  • Standard Solution
    A highly concentrated mixture prepared for later dilution in laboratory settings.
  • Stock Solution
    A reference mixture with a high concentration, used as a starting point for making less concentrated samples.
  • Dilution
    A process involving the addition of solvent to decrease the concentration of a mixture.
  • Solvent
    A substance, often water, added to a mixture to reduce its concentration.
  • Concentration
    A measure of how much solute is present in a given volume of solution.
  • Molarity
    A unit expressing the amount of solute per liter of solution, often used to describe concentration.
  • M1V1 = M2V2
    A mathematical relationship used to calculate changes in concentration and volume during dilution.
  • Initial Volume
    The amount of solution present before any solvent is added.
  • Final Volume
    The total amount of solution after solvent has been added.
  • M1
    The concentration value of a solution before any dilution occurs.
  • V1
    The volume of a solution before the addition of any solvent.
  • M2
    The concentration value of a solution after dilution has taken place.
  • V2
    The volume of a solution after solvent has been added, representing the final amount.
  • Diluted Solution
    A mixture with a lower concentration than the original, often lighter in color.
  • Clarity Value
    An indicator of how concentrated a solution is, often observed by color intensity.