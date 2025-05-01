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Standard Solution A highly concentrated mixture prepared for later dilution in laboratory settings. Stock Solution A reference mixture with a high concentration, used as a starting point for making less concentrated samples. Dilution A process involving the addition of solvent to decrease the concentration of a mixture. Solvent A substance, often water, added to a mixture to reduce its concentration. Concentration A measure of how much solute is present in a given volume of solution. Molarity A unit expressing the amount of solute per liter of solution, often used to describe concentration. M1V1 = M2V2 A mathematical relationship used to calculate changes in concentration and volume during dilution. Initial Volume The amount of solution present before any solvent is added. Final Volume The total amount of solution after solvent has been added. M1 The concentration value of a solution before any dilution occurs. V1 The volume of a solution before the addition of any solvent. M2 The concentration value of a solution after dilution has taken place. V2 The volume of a solution after solvent has been added, representing the final amount. Diluted Solution A mixture with a lower concentration than the original, often lighter in color. Clarity Value An indicator of how concentrated a solution is, often observed by color intensity.
Dilutions definitions
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