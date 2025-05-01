What is a standard or stock solution? A standard or stock solution is a concentrated solution that is later diluted for laboratory use.

What does dilution involve in chemistry? Dilution involves adding more solvent, usually water, to a solution to decrease its concentration.

How does the color of a solution change as it is diluted? The color of a solution becomes lighter as it is diluted, indicating a lower concentration.

What is the main purpose of performing a dilution? The main purpose is to make a solution less concentrated by adding solvent.

What equation is used to calculate dilutions? The equation used is M1V1 = M2V2.

In the dilution equation, what do M1 and V1 represent? M1 and V1 represent the initial concentration (molarity) and volume before dilution.