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What is a standard or stock solution? A standard or stock solution is a concentrated solution that is later diluted for laboratory use. What does dilution involve in chemistry? Dilution involves adding more solvent, usually water, to a solution to decrease its concentration. How does the color of a solution change as it is diluted? The color of a solution becomes lighter as it is diluted, indicating a lower concentration. What is the main purpose of performing a dilution? The main purpose is to make a solution less concentrated by adding solvent. What equation is used to calculate dilutions? The equation used is M1V1 = M2V2. In the dilution equation, what do M1 and V1 represent? M1 and V1 represent the initial concentration (molarity) and volume before dilution. In the dilution equation, what do M2 and V2 represent? M2 and V2 represent the concentration and volume after dilution. How does M1 compare to M2 in a dilution? M1 is always greater than M2 because the solution is more concentrated before dilution. How is the final volume (V2) calculated during dilution? V2 is calculated by adding the initial volume (V1) to the volume of solvent added. What happens to the molarity of a solution when it is diluted? The molarity decreases, resulting in a less concentrated solution. Why does the solution become lighter in color during dilution? It becomes lighter because the concentration of the colored solute decreases. What is typically used as the solvent in a dilution? Water is typically used as the solvent in a dilution. If you start with a dark purple solution and add water, what does the color change indicate? The color change to a lighter shade indicates the solution is less concentrated. What does V1 represent in the context of dilution? V1 represents the initial volume of the concentrated solution before dilution. What does the process of dilution do to the clarity value of a solution? Dilution reduces the solution's clarity value, making it less intense in color.
Dilutions quiz
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