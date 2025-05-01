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Dilutions quiz

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  • What is a standard or stock solution?
    A standard or stock solution is a concentrated solution that is later diluted for laboratory use.
  • What does dilution involve in chemistry?
    Dilution involves adding more solvent, usually water, to a solution to decrease its concentration.
  • How does the color of a solution change as it is diluted?
    The color of a solution becomes lighter as it is diluted, indicating a lower concentration.
  • What is the main purpose of performing a dilution?
    The main purpose is to make a solution less concentrated by adding solvent.
  • What equation is used to calculate dilutions?
    The equation used is M1V1 = M2V2.
  • In the dilution equation, what do M1 and V1 represent?
    M1 and V1 represent the initial concentration (molarity) and volume before dilution.
  • In the dilution equation, what do M2 and V2 represent?
    M2 and V2 represent the concentration and volume after dilution.
  • How does M1 compare to M2 in a dilution?
    M1 is always greater than M2 because the solution is more concentrated before dilution.
  • How is the final volume (V2) calculated during dilution?
    V2 is calculated by adding the initial volume (V1) to the volume of solvent added.
  • What happens to the molarity of a solution when it is diluted?
    The molarity decreases, resulting in a less concentrated solution.
  • Why does the solution become lighter in color during dilution?
    It becomes lighter because the concentration of the colored solute decreases.
  • What is typically used as the solvent in a dilution?
    Water is typically used as the solvent in a dilution.
  • If you start with a dark purple solution and add water, what does the color change indicate?
    The color change to a lighter shade indicates the solution is less concentrated.
  • What does V1 represent in the context of dilution?
    V1 represents the initial volume of the concentrated solution before dilution.
  • What does the process of dilution do to the clarity value of a solution?
    Dilution reduces the solution's clarity value, making it less intense in color.