What is the main purpose of dimensional analysis? The main purpose is to convert from one unit to another by using conversion factors to cancel out unwanted units.

How do you set up a dimensional analysis problem? You start with your given amount and use conversion factors to cancel out units until you isolate the desired end unit.

What is a conversion factor in dimensional analysis? A conversion factor is a ratio that relates two units and allows you to convert between them.

Why do you place units on opposite levels in dimensional analysis? Placing units on opposite levels (numerator and denominator) allows them to cancel out, leaving only the desired unit.

How do you convert 32 inches to centimeters using dimensional analysis? Multiply 32 inches by the conversion factor (2.54 cm/1 inch), cancel inches, and get 81.28 cm, then round to 81 cm based on significant figures.

What determines the number of significant figures in your final answer? The number of significant figures is determined by the least number of significant figures in the given amount.