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Disaccharides quiz

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  • What is a disaccharide?
    A disaccharide is a carbohydrate made of two monosaccharides linked by a glycosidic bond.
  • Which monosaccharides make up maltose?
    Maltose is made up of two D-glucose molecules.
  • What type of glycosidic linkage is found in maltose?
    Maltose contains an alpha 1-4 glycosidic linkage.
  • Where is maltose commonly found?
    Maltose is commonly found in barley and is used in beer production.
  • Which disaccharide is formed from two glucose molecules with a beta 1-4 linkage?
    Cellobiose is formed from two glucose molecules with a beta 1-4 linkage.
  • In what common food can trace amounts of cellobiose be found?
    Trace amounts of cellobiose can be found in honey.
  • Which monosaccharides make up lactose?
    Lactose is made up of D-galactose and D-glucose.
  • What type of glycosidic linkage is present in lactose?
    Lactose contains a beta 1-4 glycosidic linkage.
  • What enzyme is required to digest lactose in humans?
    The enzyme lactase is required to digest lactose.
  • What condition results from a deficiency of lactase?
    A deficiency of lactase results in lactose intolerance.
  • Which monosaccharides make up sucrose?
    Sucrose is made up of D-glucose and D-fructose.
  • What is unique about the glycosidic linkage in sucrose?
    Sucrose has both an alpha 1 and a beta 2 glycosidic linkage.
  • What is the common name for sucrose?
    The common name for sucrose is table sugar.
  • Why can most humans digest lactose but not other beta-linked disaccharides?
    Most humans can digest lactose because they have the enzyme lactase, which breaks the beta 1-4 linkage in lactose.
  • List the four most common disaccharides discussed in the lesson.
    The four most common disaccharides are maltose, cellobiose, lactose, and sucrose.