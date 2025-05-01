What is a disaccharide? A disaccharide is a carbohydrate made of two monosaccharides linked by a glycosidic bond.

Which monosaccharides make up maltose? Maltose is made up of two D-glucose molecules.

What type of glycosidic linkage is found in maltose? Maltose contains an alpha 1-4 glycosidic linkage.

Where is maltose commonly found? Maltose is commonly found in barley and is used in beer production.

Which disaccharide is formed from two glucose molecules with a beta 1-4 linkage? Cellobiose is formed from two glucose molecules with a beta 1-4 linkage.

In what common food can trace amounts of cellobiose be found? Trace amounts of cellobiose can be found in honey.