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What is a disaccharide? A disaccharide is a carbohydrate made of two monosaccharides linked by a glycosidic bond. Which monosaccharides make up maltose? Maltose is made up of two D-glucose molecules. What type of glycosidic linkage is found in maltose? Maltose contains an alpha 1-4 glycosidic linkage. Where is maltose commonly found? Maltose is commonly found in barley and is used in beer production. Which disaccharide is formed from two glucose molecules with a beta 1-4 linkage? Cellobiose is formed from two glucose molecules with a beta 1-4 linkage. In what common food can trace amounts of cellobiose be found? Trace amounts of cellobiose can be found in honey. Which monosaccharides make up lactose? Lactose is made up of D-galactose and D-glucose. What type of glycosidic linkage is present in lactose? Lactose contains a beta 1-4 glycosidic linkage. What enzyme is required to digest lactose in humans? The enzyme lactase is required to digest lactose. What condition results from a deficiency of lactase? A deficiency of lactase results in lactose intolerance. Which monosaccharides make up sucrose? Sucrose is made up of D-glucose and D-fructose. What is unique about the glycosidic linkage in sucrose? Sucrose has both an alpha 1 and a beta 2 glycosidic linkage. What is the common name for sucrose? The common name for sucrose is table sugar. Why can most humans digest lactose but not other beta-linked disaccharides? Most humans can digest lactose because they have the enzyme lactase, which breaks the beta 1-4 linkage in lactose. List the four most common disaccharides discussed in the lesson. The four most common disaccharides are maltose, cellobiose, lactose, and sucrose.
Disaccharides quiz
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