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Distillation & Floatation definitions

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  • Distillation

    A separation technique exploiting differences in boiling points to isolate components from liquid or gas mixtures.

  • Simple Distillation

    A method using basic apparatus to separate substances with boiling points differing by more than 25°C, yielding faster but less pure results.

  • Fractional Distillation

    A process using a fractional column with beads to separate substances with close boiling points, producing higher purity but less filtrate.

  • Boiling Point

    The temperature at which a substance transitions from liquid to gas, crucial for determining separation methods.

  • Liebig Condenser

    A cooling device with water-filled tubes that condenses vapor back into liquid during distillation.

  • Fractional Column

    A vertical tube filled with beads, increasing surface area and promoting repeated vaporization-condensation cycles for better separation.

  • Bunsen Burner

    A common heating source in distillation setups, providing controlled heat to vaporize mixtures.

  • Mole Fraction

    A ratio expressing the amount of one component relative to the total in a mixture, often tracked during distillation.

  • Methanol

    An alcohol with a boiling point of 67°C, often used as an example in distillation due to its significant boiling point difference from water.

  • Ethanol

    An alcohol with a boiling point of 97°C, requiring fractional distillation for effective separation from water.

  • Distillate

    The collected liquid product after condensation, whose purity depends on the distillation method used.

  • Condensation

    The process where vapor cools and returns to liquid form, essential for collecting separated components.

  • Vaporization

    The phase change from liquid to gas, initiating the separation of mixture components in distillation.

  • Surface Area

    The total area available for vapor to interact with beads in a fractional column, enhancing separation efficiency.

  • Hot Plate

    An alternative heating device to the Bunsen burner, used to supply heat in distillation setups.