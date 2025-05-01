Back
What is the main principle behind distillation for separating mixtures? Distillation separates mixtures based on differences in boiling points of their components. When is simple distillation most effective? Simple distillation is most effective when the boiling point difference between components is greater than 25 degrees Celsius. What equipment is commonly used in simple distillation? Simple distillation uses a Bunsen burner, thermometer, and Liebig condenser. What is the purpose of the fractional column in fractional distillation? The fractional column increases surface area and prolongs vaporization-condensation cycles, leading to a purer product. Why does fractional distillation produce a purer product than simple distillation? Fractional distillation involves multiple cycles of vaporization and condensation, which better separates components with close boiling points. What happens to gas particles in the fractional column during fractional distillation? Some gas particles recondense back into liquid, increasing the number of separation cycles. What is the boiling point of methanol and water used in the distillation example? Methanol has a boiling point of 67°C, and water has a boiling point of 100°C. Why is simple distillation not suitable for separating ethanol and water? Ethanol and water have boiling points that are too close (97°C and 100°C), so simple distillation cannot effectively separate them. What is the main advantage of simple distillation over fractional distillation? Simple distillation is faster and produces a larger yield of filtrate, though it is less pure. What is the main advantage of fractional distillation over simple distillation? Fractional distillation produces a much purer product, though it is slower and yields less filtrate. What does the Liebig condenser do in both distillation methods? The Liebig condenser cools vapor, causing it to condense back into liquid for collection. How does the mole fraction of methanol change during fractional distillation? The mole fraction of methanol increases with each cycle of vaporization and condensation, leading to a purer product. What is the role of cold water in the Liebig condenser? Cold water surrounds the tube, cooling the vapor and helping it condense into liquid. What type of mixture is required for distillation to work effectively? A heterogeneous mixture, where components are in different phases, is required for effective distillation. What happens to the original container's contents after fractional distillation is complete? The original container will mostly contain water, as methanol is separated out through repeated cycles.
Distillation & Floatation quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15