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Distillation & Floatation quiz

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  • What is the main principle behind distillation for separating mixtures?
    Distillation separates mixtures based on differences in boiling points of their components.
  • When is simple distillation most effective?
    Simple distillation is most effective when the boiling point difference between components is greater than 25 degrees Celsius.
  • What equipment is commonly used in simple distillation?
    Simple distillation uses a Bunsen burner, thermometer, and Liebig condenser.
  • What is the purpose of the fractional column in fractional distillation?
    The fractional column increases surface area and prolongs vaporization-condensation cycles, leading to a purer product.
  • Why does fractional distillation produce a purer product than simple distillation?
    Fractional distillation involves multiple cycles of vaporization and condensation, which better separates components with close boiling points.
  • What happens to gas particles in the fractional column during fractional distillation?
    Some gas particles recondense back into liquid, increasing the number of separation cycles.
  • What is the boiling point of methanol and water used in the distillation example?
    Methanol has a boiling point of 67°C, and water has a boiling point of 100°C.
  • Why is simple distillation not suitable for separating ethanol and water?
    Ethanol and water have boiling points that are too close (97°C and 100°C), so simple distillation cannot effectively separate them.
  • What is the main advantage of simple distillation over fractional distillation?
    Simple distillation is faster and produces a larger yield of filtrate, though it is less pure.
  • What is the main advantage of fractional distillation over simple distillation?
    Fractional distillation produces a much purer product, though it is slower and yields less filtrate.
  • What does the Liebig condenser do in both distillation methods?
    The Liebig condenser cools vapor, causing it to condense back into liquid for collection.
  • How does the mole fraction of methanol change during fractional distillation?
    The mole fraction of methanol increases with each cycle of vaporization and condensation, leading to a purer product.
  • What is the role of cold water in the Liebig condenser?
    Cold water surrounds the tube, cooling the vapor and helping it condense into liquid.
  • What type of mixture is required for distillation to work effectively?
    A heterogeneous mixture, where components are in different phases, is required for effective distillation.
  • What happens to the original container's contents after fractional distillation is complete?
    The original container will mostly contain water, as methanol is separated out through repeated cycles.