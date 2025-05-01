What is the main principle behind distillation for separating mixtures? Distillation separates mixtures based on differences in boiling points of their components.

When is simple distillation most effective? Simple distillation is most effective when the boiling point difference between components is greater than 25 degrees Celsius.

What equipment is commonly used in simple distillation? Simple distillation uses a Bunsen burner, thermometer, and Liebig condenser.

What is the purpose of the fractional column in fractional distillation? The fractional column increases surface area and prolongs vaporization-condensation cycles, leading to a purer product.

Why does fractional distillation produce a purer product than simple distillation? Fractional distillation involves multiple cycles of vaporization and condensation, which better separates components with close boiling points.

What happens to gas particles in the fractional column during fractional distillation? Some gas particles recondense back into liquid, increasing the number of separation cycles.