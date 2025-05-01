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Electrolyte A compound that enables electrical current flow by forming ions when dissolved or melted. Conductivity A physical property describing how well a material allows electrical current to pass through. Strong Electrolyte A substance that fully separates into ions in solution, resulting in high electrical conductivity. Weak Electrolyte A substance that only partly forms ions in solution, leading to limited electrical conductivity. Nonelectrolyte A compound that remains as molecules in solution and does not conduct electricity. Solubility Rules Guidelines used to predict whether a compound will dissolve and dissociate into ions in water. Ionic Compound A chemical structure composed of positive and negative ions held together by electrostatic forces. Molecular Compound A substance formed by covalent bonds between nonmetals, often not forming ions in solution. Dissociation The process where a compound separates into ions when dissolved in a solvent like water. Strong Acid A substance that completely ionizes in water, producing a high concentration of hydrogen ions. Strong Base A substance that fully separates into hydroxide ions and cations in aqueous solution. Weak Acid A substance that only partially ionizes in water, resulting in a mixture of molecules and ions. Weak Base A substance that only slightly forms hydroxide ions in water, leading to low conductivity. Aqueous Solution A mixture where a substance is dissolved in water, often indicated by ions surrounded by water molecules. Alcohol A molecular compound containing carbon, hydrogen, and an -OH group, typically not forming ions in water.
Electrolytes (Simplified) definitions
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