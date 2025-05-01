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Electrolytes (Simplified) definitions

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  • Electrolyte
    A compound that enables electrical current flow by forming ions when dissolved or melted.
  • Conductivity
    A physical property describing how well a material allows electrical current to pass through.
  • Strong Electrolyte
    A substance that fully separates into ions in solution, resulting in high electrical conductivity.
  • Weak Electrolyte
    A substance that only partly forms ions in solution, leading to limited electrical conductivity.
  • Nonelectrolyte
    A compound that remains as molecules in solution and does not conduct electricity.
  • Solubility Rules
    Guidelines used to predict whether a compound will dissolve and dissociate into ions in water.
  • Ionic Compound
    A chemical structure composed of positive and negative ions held together by electrostatic forces.
  • Molecular Compound
    A substance formed by covalent bonds between nonmetals, often not forming ions in solution.
  • Dissociation
    The process where a compound separates into ions when dissolved in a solvent like water.
  • Strong Acid
    A substance that completely ionizes in water, producing a high concentration of hydrogen ions.
  • Strong Base
    A substance that fully separates into hydroxide ions and cations in aqueous solution.
  • Weak Acid
    A substance that only partially ionizes in water, resulting in a mixture of molecules and ions.
  • Weak Base
    A substance that only slightly forms hydroxide ions in water, leading to low conductivity.
  • Aqueous Solution
    A mixture where a substance is dissolved in water, often indicated by ions surrounded by water molecules.
  • Alcohol
    A molecular compound containing carbon, hydrogen, and an -OH group, typically not forming ions in water.