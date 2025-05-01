Electrolyte A compound that enables electrical current flow by forming ions when dissolved or melted.

Conductivity A physical property describing how well a material allows electrical current to pass through.

Strong Electrolyte A substance that fully separates into ions in solution, resulting in high electrical conductivity.

Weak Electrolyte A substance that only partly forms ions in solution, leading to limited electrical conductivity.

Nonelectrolyte A compound that remains as molecules in solution and does not conduct electricity.

Solubility Rules Guidelines used to predict whether a compound will dissolve and dissociate into ions in water.