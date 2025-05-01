What is an electrolyte? An electrolyte is a compound that conducts electricity when dissolved or melted into ions.

What distinguishes a strong electrolyte from a weak electrolyte? A strong electrolyte completely dissociates into ions in solution, while a weak electrolyte only partially dissociates.

Give two examples of strong electrolytes. Sodium chloride (NaCl) and hydrochloric acid (HCl) are examples of strong electrolytes.

What is the degree of dissociation for a strong electrolyte? A strong electrolyte dissociates 100% into ions in solution.

How does the conductivity of a strong electrolyte compare to a weak electrolyte? Strong electrolytes conduct electricity well due to many ions, while weak electrolytes conduct poorly because they produce fewer ions.

What does a double arrow in a chemical equation indicate about the electrolyte? A double arrow indicates the compound is a weak electrolyte and the reaction is reversible.