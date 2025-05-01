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Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified) definitions

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  • Electromagnetic Spectrum
    A continuous range of electromagnetic radiation, covering all possible wavelengths and frequencies, from long radio waves to gamma rays.
  • Electromagnetic Radiation
    Light energy traveling through space at the speed of light, existing as oscillating electric and magnetic fields.
  • Photon
    A discrete packet of light energy theorized to make up electromagnetic radiation, behaving as both a particle and a wave.
  • Quantum
    A group or bundle of light energy packets, representing the smallest unit of electromagnetic energy.
  • Wavelength
    The distance between consecutive wave crests, decreasing as you move from radio waves to gamma rays in the spectrum.
  • Frequency
    The number of wave cycles passing a point per second, increasing as wavelength decreases across the spectrum.
  • Energy
    A property of electromagnetic waves that increases with frequency and decreases with wavelength.
  • Visible Light Spectrum
    A small segment of the electromagnetic spectrum, ranging from 700 nm to 380 nm, detectable by the human eye.
  • Radio Waves
    Electromagnetic waves with the longest wavelengths and lowest frequencies, used in AM and FM broadcasting.
  • Microwaves
    Electromagnetic waves with shorter wavelengths than radio waves, positioned after radio waves in the spectrum.
  • Infrared
    Electromagnetic radiation just beyond red light, associated with heat and found before visible light in the spectrum.
  • Ultraviolet
    Electromagnetic radiation just beyond violet light, with higher energy than visible light and found after it in the spectrum.
  • X Rays
    High-energy electromagnetic waves following ultraviolet in the spectrum, commonly used for medical imaging.
  • Gamma Rays
    The highest energy electromagnetic waves, with the shortest wavelengths, found at the extreme right of the spectrum.
  • ROY G. BIV
    A mnemonic representing the sequence of visible light colors: Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo, Violet.