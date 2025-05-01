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Electromagnetic Spectrum A continuous range of electromagnetic radiation, covering all possible wavelengths and frequencies, from long radio waves to gamma rays. Electromagnetic Radiation Light energy traveling through space at the speed of light, existing as oscillating electric and magnetic fields. Photon A discrete packet of light energy theorized to make up electromagnetic radiation, behaving as both a particle and a wave. Quantum A group or bundle of light energy packets, representing the smallest unit of electromagnetic energy. Wavelength The distance between consecutive wave crests, decreasing as you move from radio waves to gamma rays in the spectrum. Frequency The number of wave cycles passing a point per second, increasing as wavelength decreases across the spectrum. Energy A property of electromagnetic waves that increases with frequency and decreases with wavelength. Visible Light Spectrum A small segment of the electromagnetic spectrum, ranging from 700 nm to 380 nm, detectable by the human eye. Radio Waves Electromagnetic waves with the longest wavelengths and lowest frequencies, used in AM and FM broadcasting. Microwaves Electromagnetic waves with shorter wavelengths than radio waves, positioned after radio waves in the spectrum. Infrared Electromagnetic radiation just beyond red light, associated with heat and found before visible light in the spectrum. Ultraviolet Electromagnetic radiation just beyond violet light, with higher energy than visible light and found after it in the spectrum. X Rays High-energy electromagnetic waves following ultraviolet in the spectrum, commonly used for medical imaging. Gamma Rays The highest energy electromagnetic waves, with the shortest wavelengths, found at the extreme right of the spectrum. ROY G. BIV A mnemonic representing the sequence of visible light colors: Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo, Violet.
Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified) definitions
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Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)
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