Electromagnetic Spectrum A continuous range of electromagnetic radiation, covering all possible wavelengths and frequencies, from long radio waves to gamma rays.

Electromagnetic Radiation Light energy traveling through space at the speed of light, existing as oscillating electric and magnetic fields.

Photon A discrete packet of light energy theorized to make up electromagnetic radiation, behaving as both a particle and a wave.

Quantum A group or bundle of light energy packets, representing the smallest unit of electromagnetic energy.

Wavelength The distance between consecutive wave crests, decreasing as you move from radio waves to gamma rays in the spectrum.

Frequency The number of wave cycles passing a point per second, increasing as wavelength decreases across the spectrum.