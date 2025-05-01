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Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified) quiz

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  • What is the electromagnetic spectrum?
    It is a continuum of electromagnetic radiation that contains all wavelengths and frequencies.
  • What is electromagnetic radiation composed of according to Planck and Einstein?
    It is made of packets or particles called photons, and groups of them are called quanta.
  • As you move from radio waves to gamma rays on the spectrum, what happens to wavelength and frequency?
    Wavelength decreases while frequency increases.
  • What is the relationship between frequency and energy in the electromagnetic spectrum?
    There is a direct relationship; as frequency increases, energy also increases.
  • What does the symbol 'mu' (μ) represent in the context of the electromagnetic spectrum?
    It represents frequency, measured in Hertz (Hz).
  • What does the symbol 'lambda' (λ) represent in the electromagnetic spectrum?
    It represents wavelength, typically measured in meters.
  • How are AM and FM radio waves different in terms of frequency?
    AM radio waves have smaller frequencies, while FM radio waves have larger frequencies, usually in megahertz.
  • What is the order of the electromagnetic spectrum using the mnemonic provided?
    Long radio waves, radio waves, microwaves, infrared, visible light, ultraviolet, x-rays, gamma rays.
  • Which part of the electromagnetic spectrum can humans see without instruments?
    The visible light spectrum.
  • What is the wavelength range of the visible light spectrum?
    It ranges from about 700 nanometers (red) to 380 nanometers (violet).
  • What mnemonic helps remember the colors of the visible light spectrum?
    'ROY G. BIV' stands for Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo, Violet.
  • Which color in the visible spectrum is closest to infrared radiation?
    Red is closest to infrared.
  • Which color in the visible spectrum is adjacent to ultraviolet radiation?
    Violet is adjacent to ultraviolet.
  • Why is the visible light spectrum important to humans?
    It is the portion of the electromagnetic spectrum that we can see with our eyes without instruments.
  • What happens to the distance between wave crests as you move from long radio waves to gamma rays?
    The distance (wavelength) decreases, meaning the waves become more tightly packed.