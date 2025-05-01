Back
What is the electromagnetic spectrum? It is a continuum of electromagnetic radiation that contains all wavelengths and frequencies. What is electromagnetic radiation composed of according to Planck and Einstein? It is made of packets or particles called photons, and groups of them are called quanta. As you move from radio waves to gamma rays on the spectrum, what happens to wavelength and frequency? Wavelength decreases while frequency increases. What is the relationship between frequency and energy in the electromagnetic spectrum? There is a direct relationship; as frequency increases, energy also increases. What does the symbol 'mu' (μ) represent in the context of the electromagnetic spectrum? It represents frequency, measured in Hertz (Hz). What does the symbol 'lambda' (λ) represent in the electromagnetic spectrum? It represents wavelength, typically measured in meters. How are AM and FM radio waves different in terms of frequency? AM radio waves have smaller frequencies, while FM radio waves have larger frequencies, usually in megahertz. What is the order of the electromagnetic spectrum using the mnemonic provided? Long radio waves, radio waves, microwaves, infrared, visible light, ultraviolet, x-rays, gamma rays. Which part of the electromagnetic spectrum can humans see without instruments? The visible light spectrum. What is the wavelength range of the visible light spectrum? It ranges from about 700 nanometers (red) to 380 nanometers (violet). What mnemonic helps remember the colors of the visible light spectrum? 'ROY G. BIV' stands for Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo, Violet. Which color in the visible spectrum is closest to infrared radiation? Red is closest to infrared. Which color in the visible spectrum is adjacent to ultraviolet radiation? Violet is adjacent to ultraviolet. Why is the visible light spectrum important to humans? It is the portion of the electromagnetic spectrum that we can see with our eyes without instruments. What happens to the distance between wave crests as you move from long radio waves to gamma rays? The distance (wavelength) decreases, meaning the waves become more tightly packed.
Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified) quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table
2 problems
Topic
Jules
Bohr Model (Simplified)
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table
2 problems
Topic
Jules
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 1 of 3
6 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 2 of 3
12 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 3 of 3
10 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules