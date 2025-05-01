What is the electromagnetic spectrum? It is a continuum of electromagnetic radiation that contains all wavelengths and frequencies.

What is electromagnetic radiation composed of according to Planck and Einstein? It is made of packets or particles called photons, and groups of them are called quanta.

As you move from radio waves to gamma rays on the spectrum, what happens to wavelength and frequency? Wavelength decreases while frequency increases.

What is the relationship between frequency and energy in the electromagnetic spectrum? There is a direct relationship; as frequency increases, energy also increases.

What does the symbol 'mu' (μ) represent in the context of the electromagnetic spectrum? It represents frequency, measured in Hertz (Hz).

What does the symbol 'lambda' (λ) represent in the electromagnetic spectrum? It represents wavelength, typically measured in meters.