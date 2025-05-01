Electron Geometry Arrangement based on the total number of electron groups around a central element, treating lone pairs and bonded atoms equally.

Electron Group Any region of electron density, including both lone pairs and bonds, surrounding a central element.

Central Element Atom at the core of a molecule around which electron groups are arranged to determine geometry.

Lone Pair Non-bonding electrons localized on the central atom, counted as one group in geometry determination.

Surrounding Element Atom bonded to the central atom, considered as one group in electron geometry.

Linear Shape formed when two electron groups are arranged in a straight line, resulting in a 180° angle.