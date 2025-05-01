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Electron Geometry Arrangement based on the total number of electron groups around a central element, treating lone pairs and bonded atoms equally. Electron Group Any region of electron density, including both lone pairs and bonds, surrounding a central element. Central Element Atom at the core of a molecule around which electron groups are arranged to determine geometry. Lone Pair Non-bonding electrons localized on the central atom, counted as one group in geometry determination. Surrounding Element Atom bonded to the central atom, considered as one group in electron geometry. Linear Shape formed when two electron groups are arranged in a straight line, resulting in a 180° angle. Trigonal Planar Flat, triangular arrangement resulting from three electron groups around a central atom. Tetrahedral Three-dimensional shape with four electron groups positioned as far apart as possible, forming a pyramid-like structure. Bond Angle Angle formed between adjacent electron groups around a central atom, influenced by geometry. Structural Possibility Different combinations of surrounding atoms and lone pairs that result in the same electron group count. Non-bonding Electron Electron pair not involved in bonding, contributing to electron group count and geometry. Geometrical Shape Spatial arrangement of electron groups around a central atom, defining the molecule's overall form.
Electron Geometry (Simplified) definitions
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