Skip to main content
Back

Electron Geometry (Simplified) definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/12
  • Electron Geometry
    Arrangement based on the total number of electron groups around a central element, treating lone pairs and bonded atoms equally.
  • Electron Group
    Any region of electron density, including both lone pairs and bonds, surrounding a central element.
  • Central Element
    Atom at the core of a molecule around which electron groups are arranged to determine geometry.
  • Lone Pair
    Non-bonding electrons localized on the central atom, counted as one group in geometry determination.
  • Surrounding Element
    Atom bonded to the central atom, considered as one group in electron geometry.
  • Linear
    Shape formed when two electron groups are arranged in a straight line, resulting in a 180° angle.
  • Trigonal Planar
    Flat, triangular arrangement resulting from three electron groups around a central atom.
  • Tetrahedral
    Three-dimensional shape with four electron groups positioned as far apart as possible, forming a pyramid-like structure.
  • Bond Angle
    Angle formed between adjacent electron groups around a central atom, influenced by geometry.
  • Structural Possibility
    Different combinations of surrounding atoms and lone pairs that result in the same electron group count.
  • Non-bonding Electron
    Electron pair not involved in bonding, contributing to electron group count and geometry.
  • Geometrical Shape
    Spatial arrangement of electron groups around a central atom, defining the molecule's overall form.