What does electron geometry focus on when determining molecular shapes? Electron geometry focuses on the number of electron groups around the central element, treating lone pairs and surrounding elements equally.

How many electron groups result in a linear electron geometry? Two electron groups result in a linear electron geometry.

What is the electron geometry called when there are three electron groups around the central atom? It is called trigonal planar electron geometry.

What does 'tetra' in tetrahedral electron geometry refer to? 'Tetra' refers to four, indicating four electron groups around the central atom.

How are lone pairs treated in electron geometry? Lone pairs are treated the same as surrounding elements when counting electron groups.

What is a good way to remember the linear electron geometry? Linear means a line, which can be remembered as two points forming a straight line.