Orbital A region within an atom where up to two electrons with opposite spins are likely to be found.

Electron Spin A property describing the rotational direction of an electron within an atomic orbital, represented as up or down.

Pauli Exclusion Principle A rule stating that no two electrons in the same orbital can have identical spins.

Spin Up A state where an electron's spin value is +1/2, depicted by an upward arrow and associated with clockwise rotation.

Spin Down A state where an electron's spin value is -1/2, shown by a downward arrow and linked to counterclockwise rotation.

Electron Spin Value A quantum number assigned as +1/2 or -1/2 to indicate the direction of an electron's spin.