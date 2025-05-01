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Orbital A region within an atom where up to two electrons with opposite spins are likely to be found. Electron Spin A property describing the rotational direction of an electron within an atomic orbital, represented as up or down. Pauli Exclusion Principle A rule stating that no two electrons in the same orbital can have identical spins. Spin Up A state where an electron's spin value is +1/2, depicted by an upward arrow and associated with clockwise rotation. Spin Down A state where an electron's spin value is -1/2, shown by a downward arrow and linked to counterclockwise rotation. Electron Spin Value A quantum number assigned as +1/2 or -1/2 to indicate the direction of an electron's spin. Clockwise Spin A rotational direction associated with a spin value of +1/2, typically represented by an upward arrow. Counterclockwise Spin A rotational direction associated with a spin value of -1/2, typically represented by a downward arrow. Opposite Spins A requirement for two electrons in the same orbital to have different spin directions, one up and one down. Arrow Representation A visual method using up and down arrows to indicate the spin direction of electrons in orbitals. Atomic Orbital A space around the nucleus where electrons with specific spins are likely to be located. Quantum Number A value, such as +1/2 or -1/2, used to describe the spin state of an electron.
Electronic Structure: Electron Spin definitions
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