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Electronic Structure: Electron Spin quiz

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  • What is the maximum number of electrons that can occupy a single orbital?
    A single orbital can hold a maximum of 2 electrons.
  • According to the Pauli exclusion principle, what must be true about the spins of two electrons in the same orbital?
    The two electrons must have opposite spins; one spins up and the other spins down.
  • What does electron spin refer to in an atomic orbital?
    Electron spin refers to the rotational direction of an electron within an atomic orbital.
  • How are electrons represented in orbitals using arrows?
    Electrons are represented with arrows: up for spin up and down for spin down.
  • What is the electron spin value for an electron with an up arrow?
    An up arrow represents a spin value of +1/2.
  • What is the electron spin value for an electron with a down arrow?
    A down arrow represents a spin value of -1/2.
  • What does a spin value of +1/2 indicate about the electron's rotation?
    A spin value of +1/2 indicates the electron is spinning clockwise.
  • What does a spin value of -1/2 indicate about the electron's rotation?
    A spin value of -1/2 indicates the electron is spinning counterclockwise.
  • Can two electrons in the same orbital have identical spins?
    No, two electrons in the same orbital cannot have identical spins.
  • What principle explains why electrons in the same orbital must have opposite spins?
    The Pauli exclusion principle explains this requirement.
  • How do you fill an orbital with electrons according to the lesson?
    You fill an orbital with one electron pointing up, followed by one pointing down.
  • What is the synonym for a spin value of +1/2 in terms of rotation?
    A spin value of +1/2 is synonymous with clockwise rotation.
  • What is the synonym for a spin value of -1/2 in terms of rotation?
    A spin value of -1/2 is synonymous with counterclockwise rotation.
  • How many electrons with the same spin can occupy a single orbital?
    Only one electron with a given spin can occupy a single orbital.
  • What visual tool is used to depict electron spins in orbitals?
    Arrows are used to depict electron spins in orbitals.