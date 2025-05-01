Back
What is the maximum number of electrons that can occupy a single orbital? A single orbital can hold a maximum of 2 electrons. According to the Pauli exclusion principle, what must be true about the spins of two electrons in the same orbital? The two electrons must have opposite spins; one spins up and the other spins down. What does electron spin refer to in an atomic orbital? Electron spin refers to the rotational direction of an electron within an atomic orbital. How are electrons represented in orbitals using arrows? Electrons are represented with arrows: up for spin up and down for spin down. What is the electron spin value for an electron with an up arrow? An up arrow represents a spin value of +1/2. What is the electron spin value for an electron with a down arrow? A down arrow represents a spin value of -1/2. What does a spin value of +1/2 indicate about the electron's rotation? A spin value of +1/2 indicates the electron is spinning clockwise. What does a spin value of -1/2 indicate about the electron's rotation? A spin value of -1/2 indicates the electron is spinning counterclockwise. Can two electrons in the same orbital have identical spins? No, two electrons in the same orbital cannot have identical spins. What principle explains why electrons in the same orbital must have opposite spins? The Pauli exclusion principle explains this requirement. How do you fill an orbital with electrons according to the lesson? You fill an orbital with one electron pointing up, followed by one pointing down. What is the synonym for a spin value of +1/2 in terms of rotation? A spin value of +1/2 is synonymous with clockwise rotation. What is the synonym for a spin value of -1/2 in terms of rotation? A spin value of -1/2 is synonymous with counterclockwise rotation. How many electrons with the same spin can occupy a single orbital? Only one electron with a given spin can occupy a single orbital. What visual tool is used to depict electron spins in orbitals? Arrows are used to depict electron spins in orbitals.
Electronic Structure: Electron Spin quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Electronic Structure: Electron Spin
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table
1 problem
Topic
Jules
Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table
1 problem
Topic
Jules
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 1 of 3
6 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 2 of 3
12 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 3 of 3
10 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules