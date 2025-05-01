What is the maximum number of electrons that can occupy a single orbital? A single orbital can hold a maximum of 2 electrons.

According to the Pauli exclusion principle, what must be true about the spins of two electrons in the same orbital? The two electrons must have opposite spins; one spins up and the other spins down.

What does electron spin refer to in an atomic orbital? Electron spin refers to the rotational direction of an electron within an atomic orbital.

How are electrons represented in orbitals using arrows? Electrons are represented with arrows: up for spin up and down for spin down.

What is the electron spin value for an electron with an up arrow? An up arrow represents a spin value of +1/2.

What is the electron spin value for an electron with a down arrow? A down arrow represents a spin value of -1/2.