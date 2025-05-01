What does the subshell letter indicate about an orbital? The subshell letter indicates the shape and orientation of the orbital that electrons occupy.

How many orbitals are in the s subshell and what is their shape? The s subshell has 1 orbital, and its shape is spherical.

How many orbitals are in the p subshell and what is their general shape? The p subshell has 3 orbitals, each shaped like a dumbbell or ellipse.

How many orbitals are in the d subshell and what are their general shapes? The d subshell has 5 orbitals; four look like 4-leaf clovers and one looks like a dumbbell with a ring.

How many orbitals are in the f subshell? The f subshell has 7 orbitals.

What is the pattern in the number of orbitals as you go from s to f subshells? The number of orbitals increases by 2 for each subshell: s (1), p (3), d (5), f (7).