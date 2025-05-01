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Electronic Structure: Orbitals quiz

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  • What does the subshell letter indicate about an orbital?
    The subshell letter indicates the shape and orientation of the orbital that electrons occupy.
  • How many orbitals are in the s subshell and what is their shape?
    The s subshell has 1 orbital, and its shape is spherical.
  • How many orbitals are in the p subshell and what is their general shape?
    The p subshell has 3 orbitals, each shaped like a dumbbell or ellipse.
  • How many orbitals are in the d subshell and what are their general shapes?
    The d subshell has 5 orbitals; four look like 4-leaf clovers and one looks like a dumbbell with a ring.
  • How many orbitals are in the f subshell?
    The f subshell has 7 orbitals.
  • What is the pattern in the number of orbitals as you go from s to f subshells?
    The number of orbitals increases by 2 for each subshell: s (1), p (3), d (5), f (7).
  • How is an orbital designated in terms of shell and subshell?
    An orbital is designated by combining the shell number and the subshell letter, such as 3p.
  • What are the names of the three p orbitals and what do they represent?
    The three p orbitals are px, py, and pz, representing their orientation along the x, y, and z axes.
  • What is the shape of the region where an electron is most likely found in a p orbital?
    The region is shaped like a dumbbell or ellipse.
  • Do you need to memorize the specific shapes of the f orbitals for this course?
    No, the shapes of the f orbitals are beyond the scope of this course.
  • What is the relationship between subshell letters and the number of orbitals?
    Each subshell letter (s, p, d, f) corresponds to a specific number of orbitals: 1, 3, 5, and 7, respectively.
  • What is the general shape of the s orbital?
    The s orbital is spherical in shape.
  • What is the general shape of the first four d orbitals?
    The first four d orbitals are shaped like 4-leaf clovers.
  • What is the shape of the fifth d orbital?
    The fifth d orbital is shaped like a dumbbell with a ring around it.
  • What does the term 'orbital' refer to in the context of electronic structure?
    An orbital is the region within a subshell where two specific electrons can be found.