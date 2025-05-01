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What does the subshell letter indicate about an orbital? The subshell letter indicates the shape and orientation of the orbital that electrons occupy. How many orbitals are in the s subshell and what is their shape? The s subshell has 1 orbital, and its shape is spherical. How many orbitals are in the p subshell and what is their general shape? The p subshell has 3 orbitals, each shaped like a dumbbell or ellipse. How many orbitals are in the d subshell and what are their general shapes? The d subshell has 5 orbitals; four look like 4-leaf clovers and one looks like a dumbbell with a ring. How many orbitals are in the f subshell? The f subshell has 7 orbitals. What is the pattern in the number of orbitals as you go from s to f subshells? The number of orbitals increases by 2 for each subshell: s (1), p (3), d (5), f (7). How is an orbital designated in terms of shell and subshell? An orbital is designated by combining the shell number and the subshell letter, such as 3p. What are the names of the three p orbitals and what do they represent? The three p orbitals are px, py, and pz, representing their orientation along the x, y, and z axes. What is the shape of the region where an electron is most likely found in a p orbital? The region is shaped like a dumbbell or ellipse. Do you need to memorize the specific shapes of the f orbitals for this course? No, the shapes of the f orbitals are beyond the scope of this course. What is the relationship between subshell letters and the number of orbitals? Each subshell letter (s, p, d, f) corresponds to a specific number of orbitals: 1, 3, 5, and 7, respectively. What is the general shape of the s orbital? The s orbital is spherical in shape. What is the general shape of the first four d orbitals? The first four d orbitals are shaped like 4-leaf clovers. What is the shape of the fifth d orbital? The fifth d orbital is shaped like a dumbbell with a ring around it. What does the term 'orbital' refer to in the context of electronic structure? An orbital is the region within a subshell where two specific electrons can be found.
Electronic Structure: Orbitals quiz
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