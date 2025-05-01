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What does the variable 'n' represent in atomic structure? 'n' represents the shell number, which indicates the grouping of electrons around the nucleus and their energy level. How does increasing the value of 'n' affect the atomic orbital? As 'n' increases, both the size and energy level of the atomic orbital increase. What is the relationship between atomic shells and the periodic table? Atomic shells correspond directly to the periods or rows of the periodic table. How many rows are currently present in the periodic table? There are currently 7 rows in the periodic table. What does each row of the periodic table represent in terms of shells? Each row represents a shell number, with row 1 as shell 1, row 2 as shell 2, and so on. Why is the periodic table considered dynamic? It is dynamic because new elements can be discovered or created, leading to the addition of new rows. When were most elements in the 7th row of the periodic table discovered? Most elements in the 7th row were discovered and formally named within the past decade. What could lead to the creation of an 8th row in the periodic table? Advancements in technology and exploration could lead to the discovery or creation of new elements, forming an 8th row. Is there a theoretical limit to the number of shells an atom can have? Theoretically, there is no limit; the number of shells can be infinite, limited only by human ingenuity and resources. What is the minimum value that 'n' can have for atomic shells? The minimum value for 'n' is 1, representing the first shell. What type of number must the shell number 'n' be? 'n' must be an integer, meaning a whole number. How are new elements with higher shell numbers created? New elements with higher shell numbers can be created through scientific discovery and technological advancement. What limits the number of possible shells in atoms? The number of possible shells is limited only by our resources, imagination, and ingenuity. How does the discovery of new elements affect the periodic table? The discovery of new elements can expand the periodic table by adding new rows and shells. What is the significance of the relationship between shell numbers and periodic table rows? Understanding this relationship helps connect atomic structure to the organization of the periodic table.
Electronic Structure: Shells quiz
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