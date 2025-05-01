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Shell A principal energy level in an atom, identified by a number (n), that contains one or more subshells. Subshell A division within a shell, labeled by a letter, that specifies the type of orbital and energy within a shell. Sublevel Another term for a division within a shell, each with a distinct energy and orbital shape. Principal Quantum Number A value (n) that determines the main energy level and the number of possible subshells in an atom. S Subshell The lowest-energy type of subshell, present in every shell, represented by the letter 's'. P Subshell A subshell type that appears starting from the second shell, represented by the letter 'p'. D Subshell A subshell type that appears starting from the third shell, represented by the letter 'd'. F Subshell A subshell type that appears starting from the fourth shell, represented by the letter 'f'. Orbital A region within a subshell where electrons are most likely to be found, each with a specific shape. Energy Level A quantized state in an atom where electrons reside, defined by the shell and subshell. Variable Letter A letter (s, p, d, f) assigned to each subshell, indicating its type and energy. Atomic Structure The arrangement of shells and subshells that determines electron distribution in an atom.
Electronic Structure: Subshells definitions
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Electronic Structure: Subshells
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table
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2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 1 of 3
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2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 2 of 3
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2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 3 of 3
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