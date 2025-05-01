Shell A principal energy level in an atom, identified by a number (n), that contains one or more subshells.

Subshell A division within a shell, labeled by a letter, that specifies the type of orbital and energy within a shell.

Sublevel Another term for a division within a shell, each with a distinct energy and orbital shape.

Principal Quantum Number A value (n) that determines the main energy level and the number of possible subshells in an atom.

S Subshell The lowest-energy type of subshell, present in every shell, represented by the letter 's'.

P Subshell A subshell type that appears starting from the second shell, represented by the letter 'p'.