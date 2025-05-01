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Electronic Structure: Subshells definitions

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  • Shell
    A principal energy level in an atom, identified by a number (n), that contains one or more subshells.
  • Subshell
    A division within a shell, labeled by a letter, that specifies the type of orbital and energy within a shell.
  • Sublevel
    Another term for a division within a shell, each with a distinct energy and orbital shape.
  • Principal Quantum Number
    A value (n) that determines the main energy level and the number of possible subshells in an atom.
  • S Subshell
    The lowest-energy type of subshell, present in every shell, represented by the letter 's'.
  • P Subshell
    A subshell type that appears starting from the second shell, represented by the letter 'p'.
  • D Subshell
    A subshell type that appears starting from the third shell, represented by the letter 'd'.
  • F Subshell
    A subshell type that appears starting from the fourth shell, represented by the letter 'f'.
  • Orbital
    A region within a subshell where electrons are most likely to be found, each with a specific shape.
  • Energy Level
    A quantized state in an atom where electrons reside, defined by the shell and subshell.
  • Variable Letter
    A letter (s, p, d, f) assigned to each subshell, indicating its type and energy.
  • Atomic Structure
    The arrangement of shells and subshells that determines electron distribution in an atom.