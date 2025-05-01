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What are subshells in the context of atomic structure? Subshells, also known as sublevels, are divisions within atomic shells, each designated by a specific letter. Which subshell letter is possible for shell number n=1? For n=1, only the 's' subshell is possible. What subshell letters are possible for shell number n=2? For n=2, the possible subshell letters are 's' and 'p'. List all possible subshell letters for shell number n=3. For n=3, the possible subshell letters are 's', 'p', and 'd'. What are the possible subshell letters for shell number n=4? For n=4, the possible subshell letters are 's', 'p', 'd', and 'f'. Does the variety of subshell letters increase or decrease as the shell number increases? The variety of subshell letters increases as the shell number increases. What is the highest subshell letter used, even for shell numbers greater than 4? The highest subshell letter used is 'f', even for n=5 or higher. If n=5, what subshell letters are present? For n=5, the subshell letters are still 's', 'p', 'd', and 'f'. What is another term for subshells? Another term for subshells is sublevels. How are subshells designated within a shell? Subshells are designated by specific variable letters such as s, p, d, and f. For which shell number does the 'd' subshell first appear? The 'd' subshell first appears at shell number n=3. At what shell number does the 'f' subshell become available? The 'f' subshell becomes available at shell number n=4. Do subshell letters extend beyond 'f' for higher shell numbers? No, subshell letters do not extend beyond 'f' even for higher shell numbers. How many subshell letters are possible for n=3? There are three possible subshell letters for n=3: s, p, and d. What determines the possible subshell letters in an atom? The shell number (n) determines the possible subshell letters in an atom.
Electronic Structure: Subshells quiz
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Electronic Structure: Subshells
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