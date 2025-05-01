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Electronic Structure: Subshells quiz

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  • What are subshells in the context of atomic structure?
    Subshells, also known as sublevels, are divisions within atomic shells, each designated by a specific letter.
  • Which subshell letter is possible for shell number n=1?
    For n=1, only the 's' subshell is possible.
  • What subshell letters are possible for shell number n=2?
    For n=2, the possible subshell letters are 's' and 'p'.
  • List all possible subshell letters for shell number n=3.
    For n=3, the possible subshell letters are 's', 'p', and 'd'.
  • What are the possible subshell letters for shell number n=4?
    For n=4, the possible subshell letters are 's', 'p', 'd', and 'f'.
  • Does the variety of subshell letters increase or decrease as the shell number increases?
    The variety of subshell letters increases as the shell number increases.
  • What is the highest subshell letter used, even for shell numbers greater than 4?
    The highest subshell letter used is 'f', even for n=5 or higher.
  • If n=5, what subshell letters are present?
    For n=5, the subshell letters are still 's', 'p', 'd', and 'f'.
  • What is another term for subshells?
    Another term for subshells is sublevels.
  • How are subshells designated within a shell?
    Subshells are designated by specific variable letters such as s, p, d, and f.
  • For which shell number does the 'd' subshell first appear?
    The 'd' subshell first appears at shell number n=3.
  • At what shell number does the 'f' subshell become available?
    The 'f' subshell becomes available at shell number n=4.
  • Do subshell letters extend beyond 'f' for higher shell numbers?
    No, subshell letters do not extend beyond 'f' even for higher shell numbers.
  • How many subshell letters are possible for n=3?
    There are three possible subshell letters for n=3: s, p, and d.
  • What determines the possible subshell letters in an atom?
    The shell number (n) determines the possible subshell letters in an atom.