What are subshells in the context of atomic structure? Subshells, also known as sublevels, are divisions within atomic shells, each designated by a specific letter.

Which subshell letter is possible for shell number n=1? For n=1, only the 's' subshell is possible.

What subshell letters are possible for shell number n=2? For n=2, the possible subshell letters are 's' and 'p'.

List all possible subshell letters for shell number n=3. For n=3, the possible subshell letters are 's', 'p', and 'd'.

What are the possible subshell letters for shell number n=4? For n=4, the possible subshell letters are 's', 'p', 'd', and 'f'.

Does the variety of subshell letters increase or decrease as the shell number increases? The variety of subshell letters increases as the shell number increases.