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Empirical Formula Simplest whole-number ratio of elements in a compound, derived by reducing the molecular formula using the greatest common divisor. Molecular Formula Actual count of each type of atom present in a compound, showing the true composition without simplification. Whole Number Ratio Proportion in which atoms combine in a compound, always expressed as integers for chemical formulas. Mass Percentage Relative amount of each element in a compound, expressed as a percent of the total mass. Mole Concept Method for relating grams, moles, and particles such as atoms or molecules in chemical calculations. Greatest Common Divisor Largest integer by which all subscripts in a molecular formula can be divided to simplify it. Chemical Composition Identity and proportion of elements that make up a chemical substance. Atom Smallest unit of an element, serving as the basic building block in chemical formulas. Compound Substance formed from two or more elements chemically combined in fixed ratios. Simplified Form Version of a chemical formula where subscripts are reduced to the lowest possible whole numbers. Subscript Number written below and after an element symbol in a formula, indicating the quantity of atoms. Element Pure substance consisting of only one type of atom, represented by a unique symbol in formulas. Reduction Process of dividing all subscripts in a formula by their greatest common divisor to achieve the simplest ratio.
Empirical Formula definitions
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Empirical Formula
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