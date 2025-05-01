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Empirical Formula definitions

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  • Empirical Formula
    Simplest whole-number ratio of elements in a compound, derived by reducing the molecular formula using the greatest common divisor.
  • Molecular Formula
    Actual count of each type of atom present in a compound, showing the true composition without simplification.
  • Whole Number Ratio
    Proportion in which atoms combine in a compound, always expressed as integers for chemical formulas.
  • Mass Percentage
    Relative amount of each element in a compound, expressed as a percent of the total mass.
  • Mole Concept
    Method for relating grams, moles, and particles such as atoms or molecules in chemical calculations.
  • Greatest Common Divisor
    Largest integer by which all subscripts in a molecular formula can be divided to simplify it.
  • Chemical Composition
    Identity and proportion of elements that make up a chemical substance.
  • Atom
    Smallest unit of an element, serving as the basic building block in chemical formulas.
  • Compound
    Substance formed from two or more elements chemically combined in fixed ratios.
  • Simplified Form
    Version of a chemical formula where subscripts are reduced to the lowest possible whole numbers.
  • Subscript
    Number written below and after an element symbol in a formula, indicating the quantity of atoms.
  • Element
    Pure substance consisting of only one type of atom, represented by a unique symbol in formulas.
  • Reduction
    Process of dividing all subscripts in a formula by their greatest common divisor to achieve the simplest ratio.