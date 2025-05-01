Empirical Formula Simplest whole-number ratio of elements in a compound, derived by reducing the molecular formula using the greatest common divisor.

Molecular Formula Actual count of each type of atom present in a compound, showing the true composition without simplification.

Whole Number Ratio Proportion in which atoms combine in a compound, always expressed as integers for chemical formulas.

Mass Percentage Relative amount of each element in a compound, expressed as a percent of the total mass.

Mole Concept Method for relating grams, moles, and particles such as atoms or molecules in chemical calculations.

Greatest Common Divisor Largest integer by which all subscripts in a molecular formula can be divided to simplify it.