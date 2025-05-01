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Empirical Formula quiz

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  • What does the empirical formula of a compound represent?
    It represents the simplest whole-number ratio of the elements in a compound.
  • How is the empirical formula related to the molecular formula?
    The empirical formula is the reduced or simplified version of the molecular formula.
  • What does the molecular formula indicate?
    It indicates the actual number of each type of atom present in a compound.
  • What must the numbers in a chemical formula always be?
    They must always be whole numbers.
  • How do you obtain the empirical formula from a molecular formula?
    Divide the number of each type of atom by their greatest common divisor.
  • What is the empirical formula of C3H6O3?
    The empirical formula is CH2O.
  • What is the empirical formula of C10H14N2?
    The empirical formula is C5H7N.
  • What happens if the numbers in a molecular formula have no common divisor?
    The empirical formula is the same as the molecular formula.
  • Give an example of a compound where the empirical and molecular formulas are the same.
    C12H22O11 is an example where both formulas are the same.
  • What concept is used to relate mass percentages to empirical formulas?
    The mole concept is used.
  • Why is understanding the difference between empirical and molecular formulas important?
    It is crucial for chemical composition analysis.
  • What does the empirical formula tell you about a compound?
    It tells you the relative number of atoms in the simplest ratio.
  • If a compound’s molecular formula is already in the simplest ratio, what is its empirical formula?
    Its empirical formula is the same as its molecular formula.
  • What is the first step in finding an empirical formula from mass percentages?
    Convert the mass percentages to moles using the mole concept.
  • What is the main difference between empirical and molecular formulas?
    The empirical formula is the simplest ratio, while the molecular formula shows the actual number of atoms.