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What does the empirical formula of a compound represent? It represents the simplest whole-number ratio of the elements in a compound. How is the empirical formula related to the molecular formula? The empirical formula is the reduced or simplified version of the molecular formula. What does the molecular formula indicate? It indicates the actual number of each type of atom present in a compound. What must the numbers in a chemical formula always be? They must always be whole numbers. How do you obtain the empirical formula from a molecular formula? Divide the number of each type of atom by their greatest common divisor. What is the empirical formula of C3H6O3? The empirical formula is CH2O. What is the empirical formula of C10H14N2? The empirical formula is C5H7N. What happens if the numbers in a molecular formula have no common divisor? The empirical formula is the same as the molecular formula. Give an example of a compound where the empirical and molecular formulas are the same. C12H22O11 is an example where both formulas are the same. What concept is used to relate mass percentages to empirical formulas? The mole concept is used. Why is understanding the difference between empirical and molecular formulas important? It is crucial for chemical composition analysis. What does the empirical formula tell you about a compound? It tells you the relative number of atoms in the simplest ratio. If a compound’s molecular formula is already in the simplest ratio, what is its empirical formula? Its empirical formula is the same as its molecular formula. What is the first step in finding an empirical formula from mass percentages? Convert the mass percentages to moles using the mole concept. What is the main difference between empirical and molecular formulas? The empirical formula is the simplest ratio, while the molecular formula shows the actual number of atoms.
Empirical Formula quiz
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