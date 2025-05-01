What does the empirical formula of a compound represent? It represents the simplest whole-number ratio of the elements in a compound.

How is the empirical formula related to the molecular formula? The empirical formula is the reduced or simplified version of the molecular formula.

What does the molecular formula indicate? It indicates the actual number of each type of atom present in a compound.

What must the numbers in a chemical formula always be? They must always be whole numbers.

How do you obtain the empirical formula from a molecular formula? Divide the number of each type of atom by their greatest common divisor.

What is the empirical formula of C3H6O3? The empirical formula is CH2O.