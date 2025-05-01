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What does entropy (S) measure in a system? Entropy measures the disorder or randomness in a system. According to the second law of thermodynamics, what happens to the entropy of the universe? The entropy of the universe is always increasing. How is entropy related to spontaneity in chemical reactions? All spontaneous reactions result in an increase in the entropy of the universe. What is the symbol used to represent entropy? Entropy is represented by the symbol S. What does a positive delta S (ΔS) indicate about a system's entropy? A positive ΔS indicates an increase in entropy, meaning more disorder. What physical change results in a positive change in entropy? Transitioning from solid to liquid to gas results in a positive change in entropy. Why do gases have the highest entropy compared to solids and liquids? Gases have the highest entropy because their molecules are spread apart and move chaotically. What happens to entropy when temperature is increased in a solid? Increasing temperature in a solid causes it to melt and eventually vaporize, increasing entropy. What direction of physical change leads to a negative delta S? Transitioning from gas to liquid to solid leads to a negative delta S, or decreased entropy. How does breaking chemical bonds affect entropy? Breaking chemical bonds increases entropy by creating more disorder. What effect does increasing the number of moles of gas have on entropy? Increasing the number of moles of gas increases entropy. What happens to entropy when bonds are formed in a chemical reaction? Forming bonds decreases entropy, leading to more order. How does decreasing the number of moles of gas affect entropy? Decreasing the number of moles of gas decreases entropy. Do both breaking bonds and increasing gas moles need to occur for entropy to increase? No, either breaking bonds or increasing gas moles alone can increase entropy. What should you examine to determine the sign of entropy change (ΔS) in a reaction? You should examine the physical and chemical changes occurring in the system.
Entropy (Simplified) quiz
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