Skip to main content
Back

Entropy (Simplified) quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What does entropy (S) measure in a system?
    Entropy measures the disorder or randomness in a system.
  • According to the second law of thermodynamics, what happens to the entropy of the universe?
    The entropy of the universe is always increasing.
  • How is entropy related to spontaneity in chemical reactions?
    All spontaneous reactions result in an increase in the entropy of the universe.
  • What is the symbol used to represent entropy?
    Entropy is represented by the symbol S.
  • What does a positive delta S (ΔS) indicate about a system's entropy?
    A positive ΔS indicates an increase in entropy, meaning more disorder.
  • What physical change results in a positive change in entropy?
    Transitioning from solid to liquid to gas results in a positive change in entropy.
  • Why do gases have the highest entropy compared to solids and liquids?
    Gases have the highest entropy because their molecules are spread apart and move chaotically.
  • What happens to entropy when temperature is increased in a solid?
    Increasing temperature in a solid causes it to melt and eventually vaporize, increasing entropy.
  • What direction of physical change leads to a negative delta S?
    Transitioning from gas to liquid to solid leads to a negative delta S, or decreased entropy.
  • How does breaking chemical bonds affect entropy?
    Breaking chemical bonds increases entropy by creating more disorder.
  • What effect does increasing the number of moles of gas have on entropy?
    Increasing the number of moles of gas increases entropy.
  • What happens to entropy when bonds are formed in a chemical reaction?
    Forming bonds decreases entropy, leading to more order.
  • How does decreasing the number of moles of gas affect entropy?
    Decreasing the number of moles of gas decreases entropy.
  • Do both breaking bonds and increasing gas moles need to occur for entropy to increase?
    No, either breaking bonds or increasing gas moles alone can increase entropy.
  • What should you examine to determine the sign of entropy change (ΔS) in a reaction?
    You should examine the physical and chemical changes occurring in the system.