What does entropy (S) measure in a system? Entropy measures the disorder or randomness in a system.

According to the second law of thermodynamics, what happens to the entropy of the universe? The entropy of the universe is always increasing.

How is entropy related to spontaneity in chemical reactions? All spontaneous reactions result in an increase in the entropy of the universe.

What is the symbol used to represent entropy? Entropy is represented by the symbol S.

What does a positive delta S (ΔS) indicate about a system's entropy? A positive ΔS indicates an increase in entropy, meaning more disorder.

What physical change results in a positive change in entropy? Transitioning from solid to liquid to gas results in a positive change in entropy.