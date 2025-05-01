What is the common naming convention for enzymes? Enzymes are commonly named by adding 'ase' to the substrate name, reflecting their function rather than structure.

How are enzymes systematically named? Systematic names include the substrate followed by the enzyme class, indicating both the substrate and the type of reaction catalyzed.

How many main classes of enzymes are there and what are they based on? There are six main classes of enzymes, categorized based on the type of reaction they catalyze.

What type of reaction do oxidoreductases catalyze? Oxidoreductases catalyze oxidation-reduction (redox) reactions by transferring electrons between molecules.

Name two subclasses of oxidoreductases and their functions. Oxidases oxidize a substance, while reductases reduce a substance.

What is the main function of transferases? Transferases catalyze the transfer of functional groups between molecules.