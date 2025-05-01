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Enzyme Classification quiz

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  • What is the common naming convention for enzymes?
    Enzymes are commonly named by adding 'ase' to the substrate name, reflecting their function rather than structure.
  • How are enzymes systematically named?
    Systematic names include the substrate followed by the enzyme class, indicating both the substrate and the type of reaction catalyzed.
  • How many main classes of enzymes are there and what are they based on?
    There are six main classes of enzymes, categorized based on the type of reaction they catalyze.
  • What type of reaction do oxidoreductases catalyze?
    Oxidoreductases catalyze oxidation-reduction (redox) reactions by transferring electrons between molecules.
  • Name two subclasses of oxidoreductases and their functions.
    Oxidases oxidize a substance, while reductases reduce a substance.
  • What is the main function of transferases?
    Transferases catalyze the transfer of functional groups between molecules.
  • What functional group do kinases transfer?
    Kinases transfer phosphate groups between molecules.
  • What reaction do hydrolases catalyze?
    Hydrolases catalyze hydrolysis reactions, breaking bonds by adding water.
  • List four subclasses of hydrolases and what they act on.
    Lipases act on lipids, proteases on proteins, nucleases on nucleic acids, and phosphatases on phosphate ester bonds.
  • What is the function of isomerases?
    Isomerases catalyze the rearrangement of atoms within a molecule to create isomers.
  • Do isomerases have subclasses?
    No, isomerases do not have specific subclasses.
  • What do lyases do in biochemical reactions?
    Lyases catalyze the addition or removal of groups to form or break double bonds, without involving hydrolysis or redox reactions.
  • Name three subclasses of lyases and their specific functions.
    Dehydrogenases remove water, deaminases remove amino groups, and decarboxylases remove carbon dioxide.
  • What is the main function of ligases?
    Ligases catalyze the covalent bonding of two molecules using ATP.
  • What are the two main subclasses of ligases and what do they do?
    Synthetases form bonds between two molecules, while carboxylases specifically add CO2 to another molecule.