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Enzyme Regulation: Feedback Control definitions

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  • Metabolic Pathway
    A sequence of biochemical reactions within a cell, each step catalyzed by a specific enzyme, leading to a final product.
  • Feedback Control
    A regulatory mechanism where the end product of a pathway modulates enzyme activity to prevent overproduction.
  • End Product
    The final molecule produced in a metabolic pathway, capable of regulating the pathway's initial enzyme.
  • Negative Allosteric Regulator
    A molecule that binds to an enzyme's allosteric site, altering its shape and reducing its activity.
  • Active Site
    A region on an enzyme where the substrate specifically binds, enabling the catalytic reaction.
  • Substrate
    A reactant molecule that attaches to an enzyme's active site to undergo a chemical transformation.
  • Enzyme-Substrate Complex
    A temporary molecular structure formed when a substrate binds to an enzyme's active site.
  • Intermediate
    A molecule formed between the initial substrate and the final product during a metabolic pathway.
  • Allosteric Site
    A specific region on an enzyme, distinct from the active site, where regulatory molecules can bind.
  • Inactive Enzyme
    A form of an enzyme that cannot bind its substrate due to structural changes, often from regulator binding.
  • Enzyme Regulation
    The control of enzyme activity through mechanisms such as feedback inhibition to maintain cellular balance.
  • Biochemical Reaction
    A chemical process occurring within living cells, often facilitated by enzymes, to sustain life functions.
  • Cellular Homeostasis
    The maintenance of stable internal conditions in a cell, often achieved through regulated metabolic pathways.