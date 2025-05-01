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Metabolic Pathway A sequence of biochemical reactions within a cell, each step catalyzed by a specific enzyme, leading to a final product. Feedback Control A regulatory mechanism where the end product of a pathway modulates enzyme activity to prevent overproduction. End Product The final molecule produced in a metabolic pathway, capable of regulating the pathway's initial enzyme. Negative Allosteric Regulator A molecule that binds to an enzyme's allosteric site, altering its shape and reducing its activity. Active Site A region on an enzyme where the substrate specifically binds, enabling the catalytic reaction. Substrate A reactant molecule that attaches to an enzyme's active site to undergo a chemical transformation. Enzyme-Substrate Complex A temporary molecular structure formed when a substrate binds to an enzyme's active site. Intermediate A molecule formed between the initial substrate and the final product during a metabolic pathway. Allosteric Site A specific region on an enzyme, distinct from the active site, where regulatory molecules can bind. Inactive Enzyme A form of an enzyme that cannot bind its substrate due to structural changes, often from regulator binding. Enzyme Regulation The control of enzyme activity through mechanisms such as feedback inhibition to maintain cellular balance. Biochemical Reaction A chemical process occurring within living cells, often facilitated by enzymes, to sustain life functions. Cellular Homeostasis The maintenance of stable internal conditions in a cell, often achieved through regulated metabolic pathways.
Enzyme Regulation: Feedback Control definitions
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