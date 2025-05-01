Metabolic Pathway A sequence of biochemical reactions within a cell, each step catalyzed by a specific enzyme, leading to a final product.

Feedback Control A regulatory mechanism where the end product of a pathway modulates enzyme activity to prevent overproduction.

End Product The final molecule produced in a metabolic pathway, capable of regulating the pathway's initial enzyme.

Negative Allosteric Regulator A molecule that binds to an enzyme's allosteric site, altering its shape and reducing its activity.

Active Site A region on an enzyme where the substrate specifically binds, enabling the catalytic reaction.

Substrate A reactant molecule that attaches to an enzyme's active site to undergo a chemical transformation.