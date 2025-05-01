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Enzyme-Substrate Complex quiz

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  • What is the enzyme-substrate complex (ES)?
    The enzyme-substrate complex is an intermediate formed when the substrate binds to the enzyme's active site.
  • What type of bond forms between the substrate and the enzyme's active site?
    The substrate binds non-covalently to the enzyme's active site.
  • Why is it important that the substrate binds non-covalently to the enzyme?
    Non-covalent binding allows the substrate to easily detach from the enzyme once it is transformed into the product.
  • What is an intermediate in a reaction sequence?
    An intermediate is a temporary structure formed between reactants and products during a reaction.
  • What effect does the formation of the enzyme-substrate complex have on activation energy?
    Formation of the enzyme-substrate complex lowers the activation energy of the reaction.
  • How does lowering activation energy affect the reaction?
    Lowering activation energy speeds up the reaction.
  • What is the abbreviation for enzyme in the reaction sequence?
    The abbreviation for enzyme is 'E'.
  • What is the abbreviation for substrate in the reaction sequence?
    The abbreviation for substrate is 'S'.
  • What is the abbreviation for the enzyme-substrate complex?
    The abbreviation for the enzyme-substrate complex is 'ES'.
  • What happens to the substrate after it binds to the enzyme?
    The substrate is transformed into products and released from the enzyme.
  • Is the enzyme consumed in the reaction?
    No, the enzyme is not consumed; it is reformed and can participate in further reactions.
  • What is the shorthand notation for the enzyme-catalyzed reaction sequence?
    The shorthand notation is E + S → ES → E + P.
  • Where does the substrate bind on the enzyme?
    The substrate binds at the enzyme's active site.
  • What is the main purpose of the enzyme-substrate complex?
    The main purpose is to facilitate the transformation of substrates into products and speed up the reaction.
  • What happens to the enzyme at the end of the reaction?
    The enzyme is reformed and ready to catalyze another reaction.