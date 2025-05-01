What is the enzyme-substrate complex (ES)? The enzyme-substrate complex is an intermediate formed when the substrate binds to the enzyme's active site.

What type of bond forms between the substrate and the enzyme's active site? The substrate binds non-covalently to the enzyme's active site.

Why is it important that the substrate binds non-covalently to the enzyme? Non-covalent binding allows the substrate to easily detach from the enzyme once it is transformed into the product.

What is an intermediate in a reaction sequence? An intermediate is a temporary structure formed between reactants and products during a reaction.

What effect does the formation of the enzyme-substrate complex have on activation energy? Formation of the enzyme-substrate complex lowers the activation energy of the reaction.

How does lowering activation energy affect the reaction? Lowering activation energy speeds up the reaction.