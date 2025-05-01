Equilibrium Constant A numerical value representing the ratio of product to reactant concentrations at a specific temperature.

K A symbol used to denote the equilibrium constant, indicating the extent to which a reaction favors products or reactants.

Ratio A mathematical comparison of product concentrations to reactant concentrations in a chemical system at equilibrium.

Products Substances formed as a result of a chemical reaction, found in the numerator when calculating the equilibrium constant.

Reactants Starting substances in a chemical reaction, found in the denominator when determining the equilibrium constant.

Temperature A factor that directly influences the value of the equilibrium constant, with increases raising K and decreases lowering K.