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The Equilibrium Constant definitions

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  • Equilibrium Constant
    A numerical value representing the ratio of product to reactant concentrations at a specific temperature.
  • K
    A symbol used to denote the equilibrium constant, indicating the extent to which a reaction favors products or reactants.
  • Ratio
    A mathematical comparison of product concentrations to reactant concentrations in a chemical system at equilibrium.
  • Products
    Substances formed as a result of a chemical reaction, found in the numerator when calculating the equilibrium constant.
  • Reactants
    Starting substances in a chemical reaction, found in the denominator when determining the equilibrium constant.
  • Temperature
    A factor that directly influences the value of the equilibrium constant, with increases raising K and decreases lowering K.
  • Forward Direction
    The progression of a reaction toward greater product formation, favored when K is greater than one.
  • Reverse Direction
    The progression of a reaction toward greater reactant formation, favored when K is less than one.
  • Magnitude
    The size or value of the equilibrium constant, indicating the extent to which products or reactants are favored.
  • Balanced State
    A condition where product and reactant concentrations are equal, corresponding to a K value of one.
  • Solids
    A state of matter excluded from equilibrium constant calculations, as their concentrations do not affect K.
  • Liquids
    A state of matter ignored in equilibrium constant expressions, since their concentrations remain constant.
  • Concentration
    The amount of a substance present in a given volume, used to determine the equilibrium constant.