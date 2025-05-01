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Equilibrium Constant A numerical value representing the ratio of product to reactant concentrations at a specific temperature. K A symbol used to denote the equilibrium constant, indicating the extent to which a reaction favors products or reactants. Ratio A mathematical comparison of product concentrations to reactant concentrations in a chemical system at equilibrium. Products Substances formed as a result of a chemical reaction, found in the numerator when calculating the equilibrium constant. Reactants Starting substances in a chemical reaction, found in the denominator when determining the equilibrium constant. Temperature A factor that directly influences the value of the equilibrium constant, with increases raising K and decreases lowering K. Forward Direction The progression of a reaction toward greater product formation, favored when K is greater than one. Reverse Direction The progression of a reaction toward greater reactant formation, favored when K is less than one. Magnitude The size or value of the equilibrium constant, indicating the extent to which products or reactants are favored. Balanced State A condition where product and reactant concentrations are equal, corresponding to a K value of one. Solids A state of matter excluded from equilibrium constant calculations, as their concentrations do not affect K. Liquids A state of matter ignored in equilibrium constant expressions, since their concentrations remain constant. Concentration The amount of a substance present in a given volume, used to determine the equilibrium constant.
The Equilibrium Constant definitions
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The Equilibrium Constant
7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
5 problems
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7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium - Part 1 of 3
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7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium - Part 2 of 3
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7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium - Part 3 of 3
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