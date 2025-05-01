Back
What variable is used to represent the equilibrium constant? The equilibrium constant is represented by the variable K. How is the equilibrium constant K defined in terms of products and reactants? K is defined as the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at a specific temperature. How does temperature affect the equilibrium constant K? Increasing temperature raises the value of K, while decreasing temperature lowers it. What does a K value greater than 1 indicate about a chemical reaction? A K value greater than 1 means the reaction favors the formation of products and proceeds in the forward direction. What does a K value less than 1 indicate about a chemical reaction? A K value less than 1 means reactants are favored and the reaction tends to proceed in the reverse direction. What does it mean when K equals 1? When K equals 1, the concentrations of products and reactants are equal, indicating a balanced state. Which states of matter are ignored in the calculation of the equilibrium constant K? Solids and liquids are ignored in the calculation of K. Why is the equilibrium constant K calculated at a specific temperature? Because the value of K changes with temperature, so it must be specified for a particular temperature. If the concentration of products is 10 and reactants is 1, what is the value of K? K would be 10, which is greater than 1, indicating products are favored. If the concentration of products is 1 and reactants is 10, what is the value of K? K would be 0.1, which is less than 1, indicating reactants are favored. What direction is favored when K is greater than 1? The forward direction is favored, leading to more products. What direction is favored when K is less than 1? The reverse direction is favored, leading to more reactants. What does the magnitude of K tell us about a chemical reaction? It tells us whether the reaction favors products or reactants at a given temperature. Does the equilibrium constant K include the concentrations of solids and liquids? No, K does not include the concentrations of solids and liquids. What happens to the equilibrium constant K if temperature decreases? The value of K decreases when temperature decreases.
The Equilibrium Constant quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
The Equilibrium Constant
7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
5 problems
Topic
Jules
7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium - Part 1 of 3
5 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules
7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium - Part 2 of 3
5 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules
7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium - Part 3 of 3
4 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules