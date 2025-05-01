What variable is used to represent the equilibrium constant? The equilibrium constant is represented by the variable K.

How is the equilibrium constant K defined in terms of products and reactants? K is defined as the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at a specific temperature.

How does temperature affect the equilibrium constant K? Increasing temperature raises the value of K, while decreasing temperature lowers it.

What does a K value greater than 1 indicate about a chemical reaction? A K value greater than 1 means the reaction favors the formation of products and proceeds in the forward direction.

What does a K value less than 1 indicate about a chemical reaction? A K value less than 1 means reactants are favored and the reaction tends to proceed in the reverse direction.

What does it mean when K equals 1? When K equals 1, the concentrations of products and reactants are equal, indicating a balanced state.