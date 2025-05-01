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What does one equivalent (eq) represent in terms of ions in a solution? One equivalent equals 1 mole of positive or negative charge contributed by an ion to a solution. How do you calculate the number of equivalents for an ion? Multiply the ion's charge by the number of moles of the ion present. Can an equivalent ever be a negative value? No, an equivalent can only be a positive value. How many milliequivalents are in one equivalent? There are 1,000 milliequivalents in one equivalent. What is the abbreviation for equivalent? The abbreviation for equivalent is eq. If you have 1 mole of sodium ion (Na+), how many equivalents is this? It is 1 equivalent because the charge is +1 and there is 1 mole. How many equivalents are in 1 mole of Fe3+ ion? There are 3 equivalents because the charge is +3 and there is 1 mole. What is the formula for calculating equivalents? Equivalents = ion charge × moles of ion. What does normality (N) measure in a solution? Normality measures the number of equivalents per liter of solution. What is the formula for normality? Normality = equivalents / liters of solution. What unit is commonly used to express small amounts of equivalents? Milliequivalents are commonly used for small amounts. If you have 2 moles of Ca2+ ions, how many equivalents do you have? You have 4 equivalents because 2 (charge) × 2 (moles) = 4. Why are equivalents important in body fluids and intravenous solutions? Equivalents measure the individual ion amount present, which is crucial for physiological balance. What variable is used to represent normality? The variable 'N' (capital N) is used for normality. How would you convert 0.5 equivalents to milliequivalents? Multiply by 1,000, so 0.5 equivalents equals 500 milliequivalents.
Equivalents quiz
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