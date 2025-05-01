What does one equivalent (eq) represent in terms of ions in a solution? One equivalent equals 1 mole of positive or negative charge contributed by an ion to a solution.

How do you calculate the number of equivalents for an ion? Multiply the ion's charge by the number of moles of the ion present.

Can an equivalent ever be a negative value? No, an equivalent can only be a positive value.

How many milliequivalents are in one equivalent? There are 1,000 milliequivalents in one equivalent.

What is the abbreviation for equivalent? The abbreviation for equivalent is eq.

If you have 1 mole of sodium ion (Na+), how many equivalents is this? It is 1 equivalent because the charge is +1 and there is 1 mole.