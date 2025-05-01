Esterification A process where a carboxylic acid and an alcohol combine, losing water, to produce an ester in the presence of an acid catalyst.

Condensation Reaction A chemical process joining two molecules with the simultaneous elimination of a small molecule, typically water.

Carboxylic Acid An organic compound containing a carbonyl and hydroxyl group bonded to the same carbon, serving as a reactant in ester formation.

Alcohol An organic molecule featuring a hydroxyl group attached to a carbon, acting as a reactant in ester synthesis.

Ester A compound formed by the reaction of a carboxylic acid and an alcohol, characterized by a carbonyl group linked to an oxygen and another carbon.

Water A byproduct released during the combination of a carboxylic acid and an alcohol in esterification.