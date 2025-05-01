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Esterification A process where a carboxylic acid and an alcohol combine, losing water, to produce an ester in the presence of an acid catalyst. Condensation Reaction A chemical process joining two molecules with the simultaneous elimination of a small molecule, typically water. Carboxylic Acid An organic compound containing a carbonyl and hydroxyl group bonded to the same carbon, serving as a reactant in ester formation. Alcohol An organic molecule featuring a hydroxyl group attached to a carbon, acting as a reactant in ester synthesis. Ester A compound formed by the reaction of a carboxylic acid and an alcohol, characterized by a carbonyl group linked to an oxygen and another carbon. Water A byproduct released during the combination of a carboxylic acid and an alcohol in esterification. H+ Catalyst A proton source, often an acid, required to initiate and drive the esterification process. Ester Linkage A structural feature where a carbonyl group is bonded to an oxygen, which is further bonded to another carbon atom. Carbonyl Group A functional group consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, central to ester structure. Hydroxyl Group A functional group composed of an oxygen and hydrogen atom, present in both alcohols and carboxylic acids. Reactant A substance, such as a carboxylic acid or alcohol, that undergoes change during the esterification process. Product A substance formed as a result of a chemical reaction, such as an ester in esterification. Acid Catalyst A substance that increases the rate of esterification by providing protons without being consumed in the reaction.
Ester Reactions: Esterification definitions
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Ester Reactions: Esterification
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