What are the two main categories of experimental error? Experimental error is divided into random errors (lack of precision) and systematic errors (lack of accuracy).

How do random errors affect measurement results? Random errors cause measurement results to fluctuate unpredictably, being either too high or too low.

What is the best way to minimize random errors in experiments? Taking multiple measurements and averaging them helps reduce random errors.

How are systematic errors different from random errors? Systematic errors are predictable and consistently result in measurements that are always too high or too low.

What is the relationship between precision and random error? Random error is associated with a lack of precision, meaning results are not close to each other.

What is the relationship between accuracy and systematic error? Systematic error is associated with a lack of accuracy, meaning results are not close to the true value.