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Extraction Laboratory technique for separating components of a mixture by exploiting differences in solubility between two immiscible solvents. Separatory Funnel Glassware tool with a stopcock used to mix and separate immiscible liquid layers based on density differences. Aqueous Layer Denser, water-based phase in a separatory funnel where polar or charged species preferentially dissolve. Organic Layer Less dense, nonpolar solvent phase in a separatory funnel where neutral, nonpolar compounds are more soluble. Acid-Base Reaction Chemical process used in extraction to convert neutral compounds into charged ions, altering their solubility. pH Scale indicating acidity or basicity, monitored during extraction to ensure complete reaction and separation. pKa Numerical value expressing acid strength; lower values indicate stronger acids, guiding extraction sequence. Acetate Ion Negatively charged species formed from acetic acid after deprotonation, increasing solubility in water. Precipitate Solid formed when a dissolved ion is neutralized, allowing physical separation from the solution. Venting Safety procedure in extraction involving controlled release of built-up gas pressure from the separatory funnel. Sodium Bicarbonate Weak base commonly used to selectively react with strong acids during stepwise extraction. Sodium Hydroxide Strong base used to deprotonate less acidic compounds after initial extraction steps. Methylammonium Ion Positively charged species formed when methylamine accepts a proton, increasing its water solubility. Phenolate Ion Anionic form of phenol produced after deprotonation, facilitating its migration to the aqueous layer. Neutralization Process of converting an ion back to its neutral form, often resulting in precipitation during extraction.
Extraction definitions
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