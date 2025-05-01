Extraction Laboratory technique for separating components of a mixture by exploiting differences in solubility between two immiscible solvents.

Separatory Funnel Glassware tool with a stopcock used to mix and separate immiscible liquid layers based on density differences.

Aqueous Layer Denser, water-based phase in a separatory funnel where polar or charged species preferentially dissolve.

Organic Layer Less dense, nonpolar solvent phase in a separatory funnel where neutral, nonpolar compounds are more soluble.

Acid-Base Reaction Chemical process used in extraction to convert neutral compounds into charged ions, altering their solubility.

pH Scale indicating acidity or basicity, monitored during extraction to ensure complete reaction and separation.