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Extraction definitions

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  • Extraction
    Laboratory technique for separating components of a mixture by exploiting differences in solubility between two immiscible solvents.
  • Separatory Funnel
    Glassware tool with a stopcock used to mix and separate immiscible liquid layers based on density differences.
  • Aqueous Layer
    Denser, water-based phase in a separatory funnel where polar or charged species preferentially dissolve.
  • Organic Layer
    Less dense, nonpolar solvent phase in a separatory funnel where neutral, nonpolar compounds are more soluble.
  • Acid-Base Reaction
    Chemical process used in extraction to convert neutral compounds into charged ions, altering their solubility.
  • pH
    Scale indicating acidity or basicity, monitored during extraction to ensure complete reaction and separation.
  • pKa
    Numerical value expressing acid strength; lower values indicate stronger acids, guiding extraction sequence.
  • Acetate Ion
    Negatively charged species formed from acetic acid after deprotonation, increasing solubility in water.
  • Precipitate
    Solid formed when a dissolved ion is neutralized, allowing physical separation from the solution.
  • Venting
    Safety procedure in extraction involving controlled release of built-up gas pressure from the separatory funnel.
  • Sodium Bicarbonate
    Weak base commonly used to selectively react with strong acids during stepwise extraction.
  • Sodium Hydroxide
    Strong base used to deprotonate less acidic compounds after initial extraction steps.
  • Methylammonium Ion
    Positively charged species formed when methylamine accepts a proton, increasing its water solubility.
  • Phenolate Ion
    Anionic form of phenol produced after deprotonation, facilitating its migration to the aqueous layer.
  • Neutralization
    Process of converting an ion back to its neutral form, often resulting in precipitation during extraction.