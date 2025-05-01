What is the purpose of using a separatory funnel in extraction techniques? A separatory funnel is used to separate compounds based on their solubility in aqueous and organic solvents, often by exploiting acid-base reactions.

Why does adding a base to an organic layer containing acetic acid cause the acetic acid to move to the aqueous layer? The base converts acetic acid into the acetate ion, which is polar and thus more soluble in the aqueous (polar) layer.

How can you recover acetic acid from the aqueous layer after extraction? By adding acid to the aqueous layer, the acetate ion is converted back to neutral acetic acid, which precipitates as a solid.

What is the role of pH strips during an extraction process? pH strips are used to check if the organic layer is completely basic, ensuring all acetic acid has been neutralized and extracted.

Why is it important to vent the separatory funnel during mixing? Venting releases built-up gas pressure caused by acid-base reactions during mixing, preventing accidents.

Why is a step-wise approach using weak and then strong bases used in extractions? A step-wise approach allows selective extraction of compounds based on their acidity, starting with the most acidic.