Hydrocarbon Tail Nonpolar chain of carbons and hydrogens in a molecule, responsible for its hydrophobic properties.

Carboxylic Acid Head Polar, water-loving end of a molecule, containing a carboxyl group, contributing to amphipathic nature.

Amphipathic Molecule Structure possessing both hydrophilic and hydrophobic regions, allowing interaction with water and lipids.

Saturated Fatty Acid Type of molecule with only single bonds between carbons, resulting in a straight, nonpolar tail.

Unsaturated Fatty Acid Type of molecule containing at least one double bond between carbons, introducing kinks in the tail.

Cis Double Bond Configuration where substituents on double-bonded carbons are on the same side, causing a bend in the chain.