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Fatty Acids definitions

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  • Hydrocarbon Tail
    Nonpolar chain of carbons and hydrogens in a molecule, responsible for its hydrophobic properties.
  • Carboxylic Acid Head
    Polar, water-loving end of a molecule, containing a carboxyl group, contributing to amphipathic nature.
  • Amphipathic Molecule
    Structure possessing both hydrophilic and hydrophobic regions, allowing interaction with water and lipids.
  • Saturated Fatty Acid
    Type of molecule with only single bonds between carbons, resulting in a straight, nonpolar tail.
  • Unsaturated Fatty Acid
    Type of molecule containing at least one double bond between carbons, introducing kinks in the tail.
  • Cis Double Bond
    Configuration where substituents on double-bonded carbons are on the same side, causing a bend in the chain.
  • Trans Double Bond
    Configuration where substituents on double-bonded carbons are on opposite sides, resulting in a straighter chain.
  • Omega Carbon
    Terminal methyl carbon at the end of a molecule, used as a reference point for numbering.
  • Shorthand Notation
    System expressing the number of carbons and double bonds in a molecule, separated by a colon.
  • Lauric Acid
    Common saturated molecule with 12 carbons, remembered as the first in a mnemonic sequence.
  • Palmitic Acid
    Common saturated molecule with 16 carbons, part of a mnemonic for memorizing fatty acids.
  • Oleic Acid
    Common unsaturated molecule with 18 carbons and one double bond, often found in natural fats.
  • Linoleic Acid
    Common unsaturated molecule with 18 carbons and two double bonds, essential in human diet.
  • Arachidonic Acid
    Polyunsaturated molecule with 20 carbons and four double bonds, important in cell signaling.
  • Methyl Group
    Terminal -CH3 group at the end of a molecule, serving as a reference for omega classification.