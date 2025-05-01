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Hydrocarbon Tail Nonpolar chain of carbons and hydrogens in a molecule, responsible for its hydrophobic properties. Carboxylic Acid Head Polar, water-loving end of a molecule, containing a carboxyl group, contributing to amphipathic nature. Amphipathic Molecule Structure possessing both hydrophilic and hydrophobic regions, allowing interaction with water and lipids. Saturated Fatty Acid Type of molecule with only single bonds between carbons, resulting in a straight, nonpolar tail. Unsaturated Fatty Acid Type of molecule containing at least one double bond between carbons, introducing kinks in the tail. Cis Double Bond Configuration where substituents on double-bonded carbons are on the same side, causing a bend in the chain. Trans Double Bond Configuration where substituents on double-bonded carbons are on opposite sides, resulting in a straighter chain. Omega Carbon Terminal methyl carbon at the end of a molecule, used as a reference point for numbering. Shorthand Notation System expressing the number of carbons and double bonds in a molecule, separated by a colon. Lauric Acid Common saturated molecule with 12 carbons, remembered as the first in a mnemonic sequence. Palmitic Acid Common saturated molecule with 16 carbons, part of a mnemonic for memorizing fatty acids. Oleic Acid Common unsaturated molecule with 18 carbons and one double bond, often found in natural fats. Linoleic Acid Common unsaturated molecule with 18 carbons and two double bonds, essential in human diet. Arachidonic Acid Polyunsaturated molecule with 20 carbons and four double bonds, important in cell signaling. Methyl Group Terminal -CH3 group at the end of a molecule, serving as a reference for omega classification.
Fatty Acids definitions
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