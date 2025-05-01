What is the typical range of carbon atoms found in fatty acids? Fatty acids usually contain an even number of carbons, typically between 12 and 26.

What does it mean for a fatty acid to be amphipathic? Amphipathic means the molecule has both a hydrophobic (nonpolar) tail and a hydrophilic (polar) head.

Which part of a fatty acid is hydrophobic and why? The hydrocarbon tail is hydrophobic because it consists of nonpolar carbons and hydrogens.

What is the hydrophilic part of a fatty acid and what makes it hydrophilic? The carboxylic acid head is hydrophilic due to its polar nature.

How do saturated and unsaturated fatty acids differ in their bonding? Saturated fatty acids have only single bonds between carbons, while unsaturated fatty acids have at least one double bond.

What do the prefixes 'mono-' and 'poly-' indicate in fatty acids? 'Mono-' means one double bond, and 'poly-' means multiple double bonds.