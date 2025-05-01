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Fischer Projection A 2D diagram showing chiral molecules, where intersections indicate chiral centers and groups are arranged without stereochemical bonds. Chiral Center A carbon atom bonded to four distinct groups, often marked with an asterisk to highlight its unique connectivity. Solid Wedge A symbol in 3D structures representing bonds projecting out horizontally, replaced by straight lines in 2D diagrams. Dashed Wedge A symbol in 3D structures for bonds receding vertically, converted to straight vertical lines in 2D representations. Aldehyde Group A functional group always placed at the top of the 2D diagram, signifying a terminal carbonyl in the molecule. Ketone Group A functional group positioned at the top in 2D diagrams, indicating a carbonyl within the carbon chain. Bond Line Form A skeletal structure showing molecule connectivity, often used as a starting point before converting to 2D diagrams. Wedge-Dash Form A 3D molecular representation using solid and dashed wedges to indicate spatial arrangement of bonds. Stereochemistry The spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules, omitted in 2D diagrams for simplicity. Chiral Molecule A compound containing at least one carbon bonded to four different groups, resulting in non-superimposable mirror images. Intersection The point in a 2D diagram where two lines cross, symbolizing a chiral center. Horizontal Line A straight line in 2D diagrams representing bonds projecting outwards from the plane. Vertical Line A straight line in 2D diagrams representing bonds receding into or out of the plane. Asterisk A symbol used to mark a chiral center in a 2D molecular diagram. CH2OH Group A functional group often found at the bottom of carbohydrate 2D diagrams, indicating a terminal alcohol.
Fischer Projections definitions
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