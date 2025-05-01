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Fischer Projections definitions

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  • Fischer Projection
    A 2D diagram showing chiral molecules, where intersections indicate chiral centers and groups are arranged without stereochemical bonds.
  • Chiral Center
    A carbon atom bonded to four distinct groups, often marked with an asterisk to highlight its unique connectivity.
  • Solid Wedge
    A symbol in 3D structures representing bonds projecting out horizontally, replaced by straight lines in 2D diagrams.
  • Dashed Wedge
    A symbol in 3D structures for bonds receding vertically, converted to straight vertical lines in 2D representations.
  • Aldehyde Group
    A functional group always placed at the top of the 2D diagram, signifying a terminal carbonyl in the molecule.
  • Ketone Group
    A functional group positioned at the top in 2D diagrams, indicating a carbonyl within the carbon chain.
  • Bond Line Form
    A skeletal structure showing molecule connectivity, often used as a starting point before converting to 2D diagrams.
  • Wedge-Dash Form
    A 3D molecular representation using solid and dashed wedges to indicate spatial arrangement of bonds.
  • Stereochemistry
    The spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules, omitted in 2D diagrams for simplicity.
  • Chiral Molecule
    A compound containing at least one carbon bonded to four different groups, resulting in non-superimposable mirror images.
  • Intersection
    The point in a 2D diagram where two lines cross, symbolizing a chiral center.
  • Horizontal Line
    A straight line in 2D diagrams representing bonds projecting outwards from the plane.
  • Vertical Line
    A straight line in 2D diagrams representing bonds receding into or out of the plane.
  • Asterisk
    A symbol used to mark a chiral center in a 2D molecular diagram.
  • CH2OH Group
    A functional group often found at the bottom of carbohydrate 2D diagrams, indicating a terminal alcohol.