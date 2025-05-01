Fischer Projection A 2D diagram showing chiral molecules, where intersections indicate chiral centers and groups are arranged without stereochemical bonds.

Chiral Center A carbon atom bonded to four distinct groups, often marked with an asterisk to highlight its unique connectivity.

Solid Wedge A symbol in 3D structures representing bonds projecting out horizontally, replaced by straight lines in 2D diagrams.

Dashed Wedge A symbol in 3D structures for bonds receding vertically, converted to straight vertical lines in 2D representations.

Aldehyde Group A functional group always placed at the top of the 2D diagram, signifying a terminal carbonyl in the molecule.

Ketone Group A functional group positioned at the top in 2D diagrams, indicating a carbonyl within the carbon chain.