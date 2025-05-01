What is freezing point depression? Freezing point depression is the phenomenon where adding a solute to a pure solvent lowers the solvent's freezing point.

What does the normal freezing point (fp) refer to? The normal freezing point refers to the freezing point of the pure solvent before any solute is added.

What is meant by the freezing point of the solution (fp solution)? The freezing point of the solution is the freezing point of the solvent after the solute has been added.

What is the formula for freezing point depression? The formula is Δtf = i × kf × molality, where Δtf is the change in freezing point.

What does Δtf represent in the freezing point depression formula? Δtf represents the change in freezing point caused by adding a solute.

What is the van't Hoff factor (i) in the freezing point depression formula? The van't Hoff factor (i) is the number of particles the solute splits into when dissolved.