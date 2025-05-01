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What is freezing point depression? Freezing point depression is the phenomenon where adding a solute to a pure solvent lowers the solvent's freezing point. What does the normal freezing point (fp) refer to? The normal freezing point refers to the freezing point of the pure solvent before any solute is added. What is meant by the freezing point of the solution (fp solution)? The freezing point of the solution is the freezing point of the solvent after the solute has been added. What is the formula for freezing point depression? The formula is Δtf = i × kf × molality, where Δtf is the change in freezing point. What does Δtf represent in the freezing point depression formula? Δtf represents the change in freezing point caused by adding a solute. What is the van't Hoff factor (i) in the freezing point depression formula? The van't Hoff factor (i) is the number of particles the solute splits into when dissolved. What does kf stand for in the freezing point depression formula? kf is the freezing point constant, a value unique to each solvent. How is molality defined? Molality is the number of moles of solute per kilogram of solvent. How do you calculate the freezing point of a solution? The freezing point of a solution is calculated as fp solution = fp - Δtf. What happens to the freezing point as more solute is added to a solvent? The freezing point decreases as more solute is added. Name some common solvents mentioned in freezing point depression. Common solvents include water, benzene, chloroform, and ethanol. Do all solvents have the same freezing point constant (kf)? No, each solvent has its own unique freezing point constant. What happens to a solvent when a solute is added? When a solute is added, the solvent becomes a solution and its freezing point decreases. Is it necessary to memorize the freezing point constants for common solvents? No, it is not necessary to memorize these constants; they are provided for reference. What is the relationship between the amount of solute and freezing point depression? The more solute added, the greater the freezing point depression.
Freezing Point Depression quiz
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