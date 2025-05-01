Functional Group A specific group of atoms within a molecule responsible for characteristic chemical reactions.

Priority A ranking system used to determine which group dictates the parent chain in compound naming.

Parent Chain The main carbon chain in a molecule, selected based on the highest-priority functional group.

Substituent A group attached to the parent chain, named using specific prefixes when not the highest priority.

Carboxylic Acid The functional group with the highest naming priority, always forming the parent chain ending.

Aldehyde A functional group ranked just below carboxylic acids in naming priority.