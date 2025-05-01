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Functional Group A specific group of atoms within a molecule responsible for characteristic chemical reactions. Priority A ranking system used to determine which group dictates the parent chain in compound naming. Parent Chain The main carbon chain in a molecule, selected based on the highest-priority functional group. Substituent A group attached to the parent chain, named using specific prefixes when not the highest priority. Carboxylic Acid The functional group with the highest naming priority, always forming the parent chain ending. Aldehyde A functional group ranked just below carboxylic acids in naming priority. Ketone A functional group with intermediate priority, named as oxo when a substituent. Alcohol A functional group ranked below ketones, named as hydroxy when a substituent. Amine A functional group with lower priority, named as amino when a substituent. Ether A functional group with the lowest priority among the main groups, named as alkoxy when a substituent. Alkoxy A substituent prefix for ethers, combining an alkyl group with oxygen, such as methoxy or ethoxy. Amino A substituent prefix for amines, indicating the presence of a nitrogen-containing group. Hydroxy A substituent prefix for alcohols, indicating the presence of an -OH group. Oxo A substituent prefix for aldehydes or ketones, indicating a carbonyl group not at the chain end. Memory Tool A mnemonic phrase used to recall the order of functional group priorities in naming.
Functional Group Priorities definitions
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