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Functional Group Priorities definitions

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  • Functional Group
    A specific group of atoms within a molecule responsible for characteristic chemical reactions.
  • Priority
    A ranking system used to determine which group dictates the parent chain in compound naming.
  • Parent Chain
    The main carbon chain in a molecule, selected based on the highest-priority functional group.
  • Substituent
    A group attached to the parent chain, named using specific prefixes when not the highest priority.
  • Carboxylic Acid
    The functional group with the highest naming priority, always forming the parent chain ending.
  • Aldehyde
    A functional group ranked just below carboxylic acids in naming priority.
  • Ketone
    A functional group with intermediate priority, named as oxo when a substituent.
  • Alcohol
    A functional group ranked below ketones, named as hydroxy when a substituent.
  • Amine
    A functional group with lower priority, named as amino when a substituent.
  • Ether
    A functional group with the lowest priority among the main groups, named as alkoxy when a substituent.
  • Alkoxy
    A substituent prefix for ethers, combining an alkyl group with oxygen, such as methoxy or ethoxy.
  • Amino
    A substituent prefix for amines, indicating the presence of a nitrogen-containing group.
  • Hydroxy
    A substituent prefix for alcohols, indicating the presence of an -OH group.
  • Oxo
    A substituent prefix for aldehydes or ketones, indicating a carbonyl group not at the chain end.
  • Memory Tool
    A mnemonic phrase used to recall the order of functional group priorities in naming.