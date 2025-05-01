Back
What is the highest priority functional group when naming compounds with multiple functional groups? Carboxylic acids have the highest priority among functional groups. Which functional group comes after carboxylic acids in priority? Aldehydes are next in priority after carboxylic acids. What is the correct order of functional group priorities from highest to lowest? The order is carboxylic acids, aldehydes, ketones, alcohols, amines, and ethers. What memory tool can help you remember the order of functional group priorities? The phrase 'cool alligators keep all animals excited' helps remember the order. How is the highest priority functional group reflected in the compound's name? The highest priority functional group forms the end of the compound name as the parent chain. How are other functional groups named if they are not the highest priority? They are named as substituents using specific prefixes. What prefix is used for an ether group when it is a substituent? The prefix 'alkoxy' is used, such as methoxy for OCH3 and ethoxy for OC2H5. What prefix is used for an amine group as a substituent? The prefix 'amino' is used for amine substituents. What prefix is used for an alcohol group as face substituent? The prefix 'hydroxy' is used for alcohol substituents. What prefix is used for aldehyde or ketone groups as substituents? The prefix 'oxo' is used for both aldehyde and ketone substituents. If an ether group is OCH3, what is its substituent name? It is called methoxy as a substituent. If an ether group is OC2H5, what is its substituent name? It is called ethoxy as a substituent. When naming, what determines the parent chain in a multifunctional compound? The parent chain is determined by the highest priority functional group present. What happens to lower priority functional groups in the compound's name? They are named as substituents with their respective prefixes. Why is it important to know functional group priorities in organic nomenclature? Knowing priorities ensures correct naming of compounds with multiple functional groups.
Functional Group Priorities quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15