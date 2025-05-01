What is the highest priority functional group when naming compounds with multiple functional groups? Carboxylic acids have the highest priority among functional groups.

Which functional group comes after carboxylic acids in priority? Aldehydes are next in priority after carboxylic acids.

What is the correct order of functional group priorities from highest to lowest? The order is carboxylic acids, aldehydes, ketones, alcohols, amines, and ethers.

What memory tool can help you remember the order of functional group priorities? The phrase 'cool alligators keep all animals excited' helps remember the order.

How is the highest priority functional group reflected in the compound's name? The highest priority functional group forms the end of the compound name as the parent chain.

How are other functional groups named if they are not the highest priority? They are named as substituents using specific prefixes.