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Functional Group Priorities quiz

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  • What is the highest priority functional group when naming compounds with multiple functional groups?
    Carboxylic acids have the highest priority among functional groups.
  • Which functional group comes after carboxylic acids in priority?
    Aldehydes are next in priority after carboxylic acids.
  • What is the correct order of functional group priorities from highest to lowest?
    The order is carboxylic acids, aldehydes, ketones, alcohols, amines, and ethers.
  • What memory tool can help you remember the order of functional group priorities?
    The phrase 'cool alligators keep all animals excited' helps remember the order.
  • How is the highest priority functional group reflected in the compound's name?
    The highest priority functional group forms the end of the compound name as the parent chain.
  • How are other functional groups named if they are not the highest priority?
    They are named as substituents using specific prefixes.
  • What prefix is used for an ether group when it is a substituent?
    The prefix 'alkoxy' is used, such as methoxy for OCH3 and ethoxy for OC2H5.
  • What prefix is used for an amine group as a substituent?
    The prefix 'amino' is used for amine substituents.
  • What prefix is used for an alcohol group as face substituent?
    The prefix 'hydroxy' is used for alcohol substituents.
  • What prefix is used for aldehyde or ketone groups as substituents?
    The prefix 'oxo' is used for both aldehyde and ketone substituents.
  • If an ether group is OCH3, what is its substituent name?
    It is called methoxy as a substituent.
  • If an ether group is OC2H5, what is its substituent name?
    It is called ethoxy as a substituent.
  • When naming, what determines the parent chain in a multifunctional compound?
    The parent chain is determined by the highest priority functional group present.
  • What happens to lower priority functional groups in the compound's name?
    They are named as substituents with their respective prefixes.
  • Why is it important to know functional group priorities in organic nomenclature?
    Knowing priorities ensures correct naming of compounds with multiple functional groups.