Gas Evolution Equation A molecular equation where a gas forms from intermediate products losing water, typically resulting in carbon dioxide.

Carbon Dioxide A gaseous final product formed when an unstable intermediate loses a water molecule during certain reactions.

Medium Product An intermediate substance that temporarily forms before converting into the final product by losing water.

Final Product The stable substance obtained after an intermediate loses water, often observed as a gas in these reactions.

Water A liquid byproduct released when an unstable intermediate decomposes to yield a gaseous final product.

Reactant Ion A charged particle, such as H+ or bicarbonate, that initiates the process leading to gas formation.