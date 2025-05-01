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Gas Evolution Equation A molecular equation where a gas forms from intermediate products losing water, typically resulting in carbon dioxide. Carbon Dioxide A gaseous final product formed when an unstable intermediate loses a water molecule during certain reactions. Medium Product An intermediate substance that temporarily forms before converting into the final product by losing water. Final Product The stable substance obtained after an intermediate loses water, often observed as a gas in these reactions. Water A liquid byproduct released when an unstable intermediate decomposes to yield a gaseous final product. Reactant Ion A charged particle, such as H+ or bicarbonate, that initiates the process leading to gas formation. H+ A positively charged ion that reacts with bicarbonate or carbonate to form an unstable intermediate. Bicarbonate Ion A negatively charged species that combines with H+ to produce an unstable intermediate in gas evolution. Carbonic Acid An unstable intermediate that cannot persist and rapidly decomposes to yield a gas and water. Carbonate Ion A negatively charged ion that reacts with H+ to generate an unstable intermediate, leading to gas formation. Molecular Equation A chemical representation showing all reactants and products, including intermediates and final substances. Decomposition A process where an unstable intermediate breaks down, releasing a gas and a liquid byproduct.
Gas Evolution Equations (Simplified) definitions
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