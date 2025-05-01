What is a gas evolution equation? A gas evolution equation is a molecular equation that involves the creation of a gas, such as carbon dioxide, from a chemical reaction.

What is a medium product in a gas evolution equation? A medium product is an intermediate form that is produced before it fully converts into the final product by losing a water molecule.

Which ions are key reactants in gas evolution equations involving CO2? The key reactant ions are H+ (hydrogen ion) and the bicarbonate ion.

What is formed when H+ reacts with bicarbonate ion? When H+ reacts with bicarbonate ion, carbonic acid (H2CO3) is formed as the median product.

Why can't carbonic acid be held as a product in these reactions? Carbonic acid is unstable and automatically decomposes by losing water to form CO2 gas.

What are the final products when carbonic acid loses water? The final products are carbon dioxide gas (CO2) and liquid water (H2O).